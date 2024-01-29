The Best Super Bowl LVII Events and Watch Parties Going Down in Las Vegas This Week

Photo courtesy of the Illuminarium Photo courtesy of the Illuminarium

The opening of Allegiant Stadium wasn't pretty. The newly constructed 65,000-seat venue debuted with a Raiders game with no fans in attendance. It was September 21, 2020—and COVID had shut down public gatherings. Now, almost four years later, this $2 billion, high-tech stadium will stand at the center of the sports world as Las Vegas hosts football’s biggest game of the year for the first time. Super Bowl LVIII is Sunday, February 11 with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at stake. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, when the two teams squared off in 2020–the same year Allegiant Stadium opened. The 49ers are a slight early favorite, but the odds are even better that Taylor Swift will be in Vegas to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a moment that couldn't more perfectly capture the zeitgeist of 2024. Just remember—Time magazine's reigning Person of Year sold out Allegiant Stadium before the Super Bowl did. Twice. The Super Bowl is more than just a game, halftime show, and commercials with the budgets of blockbuster movies. A weeklong series of events, hooplah, and activities lead up to the Big Game, giving Las Vegas an indulgent spectacle and further validation as a sports town. You always remember your first, so get ready for the debut of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority predicts 330,000 visitors will be in town to soak in the atmosphere and fanfare, with a coveted ticket to the Big Game in hand or not. So join in on the fun. Just remember to place a bet.

Allegiant Stadium | Photo courtesy of Las Vegas News Bureau

Super Bowl Events at Allegiant Stadium Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade February 5, 5 pm

Allegiant Stadium, $30

For the first time ever, the general public is invited to watch the opening night festivities that effectively kick off Super Bowl Week. The event gets underway at 5 pm inside Allegiant Stadium and is pretty much a glorified media scrum with the two teams officially in the same place for the final time before the game. Fans in attendance can listen in as players and coaches address the press from the podium, using the NFL OnePass app on their phones.. Don't forget your AirPods. The night also includes live entertainment, photo ops, and autograph sessions with NFL legends. It's worth noting the $30 ticket is a flat price with no additional fees. Super Bowl LVIII February 11, 3:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Prices vary

Let's be honest:Chances are slim you're seeing the Super Bowl live in person. At last check, tickets begin at well over $6,000 on the resale market. Maybe you got lucky. Maybe you're part of the one percent. For those with tickets, here’s what’s happening. Before the game, Reba McEntire sings the national anthem, Post Malone performs "America the Beautiful", and Andra Day belts out "Lift Every Voice and Sing" (often referred to as the Black national anthem). Usher headlines the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. So far, no word on special guests, although Rihanna didn't bother with any last year. (Some locals argued a Vegas act like the Killers should've been selected instead, but it's worth noting Usher is a frequent Strip headliner, performing long-term residencies at both the Park MGM and Caesars Palace in recent years. He's also following up his Super Bowl appearance with a headline slot at the Lovers & Friends festival on May 4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.) Allegiant Stadium will have something of a pop-up village around it, including an official tailgate area on the southeast side. Just like at concerts and Raiders games, fans can walk over Interstate 15 on Hacienda Avenue to reach the stadium from the Strip, which is often a celebratory experience in itself.

Photo courtesy of Shaq's Fun House

Super Bowl Parties and Entertainment in Las Vegas Super Bowl Soulful Celebration February 7, 7:30 pm

Palms, Tickets start at $75

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration has been an officially sanctioned NFL event for 25 years now (which is why it gets to use the phrase "Super Bowl" in the name). It was originally known as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration and continues to offer inspirational, uplifting concert performances from a deep lineup of performers. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold host with Earth, Wind & Fire; Kirk Franklin; and Mary Mary listed among the performers. The event also honors NFL players for achievements on and off the field. The evening will be recorded and edited down to a one-hour special that airs on CBS three days later on February 10. Super Bowl Experience February 7–10

Mandalay Bay, $25–$50 (free for kids)

The Super Bowl Experience is designed to do one thing: get you as pumped up as possible for the Big Game. This NFL fan festival runs four straight days at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center, just steps away from Allegiant Stadium. Tickets include access to what's described as the closest thing to an NFL theme park, with an autograph stage, exhibits, and photo stations with a chance to pose next to Super Bowl rings or the Vince Lombardi trophy. You can test your own skills with drills and games, try kicking a field goal of your own, or take part in a 40-yard dash. There will also be tons of NFL merch for sale. The Super Bowl Experience runs from 3 to10 pm each day except for the final day, when it opens at 10 am. Tickets are $25 the first day and $50 the final three days. Kids 12 and under are free, and locals get half off tickets with the code RAIDERS at checkout.

Photo courtesy of Gronk Beach

Gronk Beach February 10, 1 pm

Wynn, Tickets start at $74.99

Encore Beach Club transforms into Gronk Beach, the wildest pool party of Super Bowl Week. Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski hosts the fun with Afrojack and other performers working the DJ booth. Expect to see over-the-top decor, photo stations, and a specialty drink menu featuring Teremana tequila, Yellow Rose whiskey, and more. Those with a Cash App card get discounts on tickets, food, and drinks. Taste of the NFL February 10, 3 pm

Downtown, $1,200

If you're a fan of food competitions on Bravo and the Food Network—and have a few bucks to spare for a good cause—this is the event for you. Celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher host the Taste of the NFL inside the Keep Memory Alive Event Center where more than 25 chefs from around the country will serve up some of their best dishes. Local favorites like James Trees of Esther's Kitchen, Lorena Garcia of Chica, Lukasz Mackowiak of Morimoto, and DJ Flores, who celebrates his Mexican heritage at Milpa. At least 30 NFL greats will be in attendance as well. The fundraiser supports GENYOUth, a nonprofit with a mission to feed and assist schoolchildren across the United States.

Sports Illustrated ‘The Party’ February 10, 10 pm

Wynn

XS is determined to be the top nightclub in Vegas on Super Bowl weekend. Sports Illustrated “The Party,” presented by Captain Morgan, brings together the Chainsmokers and Kygo for a big performance, featuring two of the Wynn's top headliners in one night. Splurge on VIP tickets and enjoy an open bar, featuring Captain Morgan, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, and more. Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate Better with Pepsi February 11, 10:30 am

The LINQ, Free admission

Vegas native Guy Fieri is ready to host the city’s biggest tailgate party on the morning of the Super Bowl. The celebrity chef's Flavortown Tailgate takes over the parking lot at The LINQ with food from more than 25 restaurant pop-ups, including Naked City Pizza and Forte Tapas, both of whom have appeared on Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri will be serving some of his own recipes and at least 10 bars will keep guests lubricated. Country star Dustin Lynch and DJ Diplo perform.

Photo courtesy of Azilio Ultra Pool

Important Things to Know About Super Bowl Weekend in Vegas The Super Bowl is considered a high-level security event, involving officials ranging from the Department of Homeland Security to local Metro police units. Don't be stupid. The law isn't messing around.

Download the NFL OnePass app:The NFL is using it for everything.

Roads around Allegiant Stadium, including Hacienda Avenue, Polaris Avenue, and Dean Martin Drive, will be closed. More details and complete schedules are posted online, but you can also text SBLV to 31996 to sign up for alerts and updates on your phone.

The Strip itself will be relatively unaffected by road closures, but it will face congestion from more than hundreds of thousands of visitors in town at the same time. Expect traffic to be heaviest near the Bellagio, where CBS Sports has an outdoor pop-up television studio in front of the fountains for sports news broadcasts and talk shows like The Talk and The Drew Barrymore Show. Caesars Palace is the homebase for the NFL in Vegas and will be especially congested as well.

The Taxi Authority has approved a $10 surcharge for rides coming and going from near the Strip and stadium area February 9–12. It doesn't appear rideshare services like Lyft will follow suit.

The weekend is about more than football—believe it or not. There's a UFC Fight Night at the Apex on the eve of the Big Game. It's not a big fight card by any means, but yet another reason for sports bars and betting windows to be busy. If that wasn't enough, LIV Golf is holding a tournament at the Las Vegas Country Club February 8–10, Lunar New Year begins February 10, and you still need to make plans for Valentine's Day three days after the Super Bowl on February 14. Don't say Las Vegas doesn't give you enough to do.

