The Best Winter Hikes in Las Vegas

This hot springs hike has become very popular in recent years, drawing in scores of locals and tourists. But be warned, it's not a super-easy hike. There are several fixed ropes on slippery rock you need to use, where massive boulders obstruct the narrow canyon passageway to the Colorado River, and it's about seven miles round-trip. The route to the Goldstrike Hot Springs in Boulder City starts out wide and flat, but gets more interesting as you get deeper into the canyon with house-sized boulders, vertical cliff walls of volcanic rock, and the rusted-out detritus of cars that have apparently careened off the above highway. Many of the Gold Strike pools have dried out due to earthquakes and flash floods over the last 10-ish years, so plan on hiking all the way down to the Nevada Hot Springs by the Colorado River if you want a good soak. And again, beware the killer amoeba.