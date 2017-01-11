The 22 Commandments You Must Follow in Las Vegas

14. Try to tip the performers at topless shows

These dancers may be nude from the waist up, but they are not strippers. If you wave some singles around, you're probably getting kicked out.



15. Pay for sex

Prostitution is not legal in Vegas. (Repeat: prostitution is not legal in Las Vegas.) The brothels are at least an hour out of town, so if a girl in the hotel lobby suddenly seems interested in going up to your room, make sure she isn't looking for a parting gift at the end of the evening.