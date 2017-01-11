The Best Cheesy Tourist Destinations Just Outside of Las Vegas

Lake Las Vegas

Distance from Vegas: 22 miles

"But why is Lake Las Vegas cheesy?" you might ask. Well... have you been there? Like so much of Vegas, Lake Las Vegas is envisioned as a sort of ersatz luxury resort town. One with a vaguely "Tuscany" theme (because Rome and Venice were already taken). The kicker is that the place seems to have been cursed from the start, a victim of not only the recession but also what seemed to simply be a series of unending unfortunate circumstances: the Ritz closing, becoming Ravella for a short time before morphing into a Hilton. The Hyatt became a Lowes and is now a Westin. Even the casino closed -- twice (and currently remains so). There is a smattering of stores and restaurants, but otherwise it's just one empty storefront after another surrounded by some of the most preposterously poorly designed hotels you've ever tried to navigate your way through, most of which are, presumably, mostly empty most of the time. It's a sadly ambitious place, like so much of Vegas, and the closest thing you'll find to a modern-day ghost town. All that said, it offers a wonderful respite from the weekend warrior crowds of Vegas.