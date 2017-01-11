15 Things People Who Live in Vegas Are Sick of Hearing From Out-of-Towners

"I'll be in town for three days. Where should I eat?"

#LetMeGoogleThatForYou. Are you kidding me? You have the Internet. My Yelp is the same as yours, I promise you. The truth is: by the time I get done asking you where you're staying, whether or not you're renting a car, whether or not you're willing to pay exorbitant prices for taxis and Uber rides, whether you prefer to stay on the Strip or go exploring, whether you're down with Downtown, how much you're willing to spend, how many people you're in town with, how much they're willing to spend, how many of you have some pain-in-the-ass dietary restriction (because one of you inevitably will), whether you like Mexican or Italian or French or Japanese or Spanish or contemporary American, whether you're trying to be fancy or divey, whether if when you say you want to "experience Vegas like a local" you actually mean it (in which case, see you at PT's!) or if you mean it in that touristy sense of "localism," and so on and so on to even TRY to make some remotely relevant recommendations, you could have just done it your damn self.