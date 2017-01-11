The Things You'll Miss When You Leave Las Vegas

There may not be a more transient city in America than Las Vegas. After all, a big chunk of people who come here start planning their escape rather quickly -- especially after their wallet becomes empty, their bank account becomes empty, and their soul becomes... well, maybe just a little bit empty. But hey, be careful what you wish for. There's a lot you'll miss when you leave Sin City, whether your bare wallet realizes it or not.

Partying at the pool

The best city for nightclubs is also the best city for day clubs. That means girls in bikinis, loud dance music, and plenty of alcohol by the pool. Drai's takes the the whole concept up a level. Actually, 11 levels: the pool party is on the rooftop of The Cromwell resort, featuring an insane view of the Strip that you won't find anywhere else.

