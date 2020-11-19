Thanksgiving Here's How to Volunteer in Las Vegas this Holiday Season Giving is more important than ever this year.

It's not an easy holiday season in Las Vegas. As a tourist-based city, we've been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, a decline in travel, and a temporary shutdown that left the Strip looking like a ghost town this past spring. Charity efforts are especially important this year, and while social distancing continues to be an important factor in curbing the spread of the virus, there are many ways to help the local community. Share a little of your time or resources as Las Vegas works its way back to being not only a hot destination for visitors, but a home we can all share. Here's how to help:

Help the entertainment community make a difference is a fantastic example of Las Vegas entertainers joining together for the greater good. Organized by local performer Mark Shunock, Mondays Dark is a bi-weekly variety show (on Monday nights, when shows often go "dark" with a night off) of local singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, actors, and others donating their time and talent to raise a goal of $10,000 for a different cause each time around. This year, Mondays Dark has shifted focus to a virtual online format with performances still taking place at The Space off the Strip . Support the effort by taking part in the annual December anniversary celebration , which is traditionally the biggest event of the year and when charity partners for the following year are announced. A limited number of people will be allowed inside with spaced-out seating, but the event can be viewed online, while placing auction bids (by texting MDLV to 76278). You can also take part in a virtual 5K through the end of November. The Tyler Robinson Foundation was founded by Las Vegas' own Imagine Dragons in honor of a young fan who passed away from a rare form of cancer. The nonprofit raises money to help those suffering from pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Volunteer for various causes and events, including a toy distribution event with a socially distant meet-and-greet with Santa at Floyd Lamb Park 4-6 pm on December 18. Items to be handed out can be purchased from a virtual wish list.

