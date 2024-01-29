Where to Get Outside, Work Out, and Relax in Las Vegas
Feel good, get in shape, and live your best life in 2024.
Setting goals can mean a lot of things. You might want to go smoke-free, grain-free, or gluten-free. Maybe you just want to shed a few pounds or see what it's like to not drink for a while—even in Las Vegas. Even if you've already broken your New Year's resolutions for 2024, don't hesitate to get back on the horse and try again. Health and wellness aren't about perfection. They're about challenging yourself to be a little bit better today than you were yesterday. Fortunately, Las Vegas has plenty of options for improving the body and mind. So check out some of the best ways to live your best life in the weeks and months ahead. Your body will thank you.
Lee Canyon
Look out for: Skiing in the winter and biking in the summer
Nestled among the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Mount Charleston is the tallest peak in Southern Nevada. Many of the trails are still damaged from last year's flooding, so stick with the Lee Canyon ski and snowboard resort. The slopes are ready throughout the rest of winter, with activities like archery, frisbee golf, and mountain biking during the warmer months.
Flawless Med Spa
Look out for: The power of ultrasound
Flawless Medspa is run by a certified nurse practitioner who knows and understands how to use ultrasound energy in UltraShape devices to break down and destroy cells. The body then disposes of the dead cells in a process that begins about two weeks after the treatment with maximum results about three months later. Sessions are usually 30-45 minutes. It's just one of the many beauty services by Flawless Med Spa, which also include vampire facials, butt lifts, hair restoration, and more.
NuWu Cannabis Marketplace
Look out for: A drive-thru weed window
NuWu is all about convenience for those in the Downtown area. The dispensary operates around the clock and is the first in Las Vegas to sell its products via a drive-thru window. It's also currently allowed to have a legal consumption lounge because NuWu is owned and operated by Native Americans on Paiute tribal land. A second location is in the far Northwest Valley, and yes, that one also has a drive-thru window.
Vanity Beauty Boutique
Look out for: Microcurrents that do the working out for you
It's a new year—time for a new you. Vanity Beauty Boutique gives customers stop-in procedures like facials, infrared saunas, and zero-gravity massages at the Village Square shopping plaza. Book a microcurrent body sculpting session, which uses NeutroIS technology to contract muscles using microcurrents at various intensity levels, helping to shrink cells while toning muscle. The boutique received national attention when it was featured on an episode of 90 Day Fiance on TLC.
Lapis Spa
Look out for: One of the most luxurious spas in Las Vegas
The all-new Fontainebleau is one of those "go big or go home" resorts. For an even greater taste of luxury at the hotel, book a massage, facial, or another beauty treatment (with day passes available to skip one altogether) and enjoy access to the two-level Lapis Spa with a steam room, snow showers, dipping pools, and more. The co-ed lounge area is one of the largest on the Strip. The separate, smaller (and less expensive) Reboot Lounge offers quick and easy access to body-part massages in front of calm images on a wall-sized video screen. The Fontainebleau fitness center, free for hotel guests, has state-of-the-art cardio machines and other equipment overlooking the Strip through floor-to-ceiling windows.
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Look out for: Hiking among gorgeous red rock formations
Red Rock Canyon has a series of walking trails, hikes, and rock climbing among colorful Mars-like sandstone cliffs. Most of the action is along a scenic 13-mile driving loop with a Visitor Center to view exhibits and plan your expedition. There are trails for all skill levels, with some passing by waterfalls and petroglyphs.
Awana Spa
Look out for: A Modern take on a traditional spa
As one of the newer hotels on the Strip, Resorts World has one of the newer spas on the Strip. Book a massage and spend time at the "Fountain of Youth"—a co-ed lounge with six vitality pools, steam rooms, and a crystal laconium room that produces heat more comfortably than a traditional sauna. LED screens project scenes from calming, serene destinations.
AREA15 Radiance
Look out for: Zen-like immersive environments
We love AREA15 for cool stuff like Illuminarium, Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, and the Lost Spirits interactive distillery, but the entertainment complex also has your health and wellness in mind. The Radiance series of classes has something for everyone, from frequency breathwork and yoga to meditation and ecstatic dance (in which you basically move around and do whatever you feel), often with immersive video effects. Wrap up a session with a mocktail or wellness shot at Oddwood bar. The second annual Radiance Festival is expected to return this summer, showcasing even more classes throughout the day with special events, shopping, and live entertainment after dark.
Planet 13
Look out for: An experiential take on cannabis shopping
Legal cannabis is so common in Nevada these days that we forget it was initially sold over the counter for its medicinal benefits. Planet 13 is the largest dispensary in Las Vegas, following a superstore model with food, shopping, entertainment, and new features to come in 2024, including a tattoo parlor, pot museum, and consumption lounge. Planet 13 is conveniently off the Strip near Fashion Show mall, the Venetian, Mirage, Wynn, Trump International, and Treasure Island.
Truth & Tonic
Look out for: Clean, plant-based dining with great ingredients
Truth & Tonic was the first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip with an all-vegan menu. The concept was created by Chef PeteGhione, who personally credits a plant-based lifestyle for improving his own health. Show up for breakfast or lunch and enjoy a sesame tofu spinach salad, fresh fruit with coconut yogurt, or an avocado wrap with vegan chicken substitute. Truth & Tonic is part of Canyon Ranch Spa, a health and wellness retreat at the Venetian that includes a fitness center, massage rooms, and an indoor rock-climbing wall.
103° Hot Pilates & Yoga
Look out for: Humid, sweat-filled workout sessions
There are endless opportunities for yoga in Las Vegas, but there's something special about 103° Hot Pilates & Yoga, named after the room temperature in which heated classes occur. Be ready to sweat when burning calories during yoga, cardio kickboxing, barefoot bootcamp, extreme pilates, and more. The studio has a contemporary boutique atmosphere with clean changing rooms for quick showers afterward.
REVIV
Look out for: Electrolytes and vitamins shot straight into your veins
Not everyone is participating in Dry January. If you're going to drink in Las Vegas, make sure to avoid cheap booze and consume an electrolyte packet before going to bed. It'll help with the headaches before heading to the pool to drink all over again. If you need something stronger to recover, book a session at REVIV, specialists in IV drip therapies and vitamin injections, to get the good stuff into your system as soon as possible. You can't go wrong with a mid-Strip location at the Cosmopolitan. A second location is at the Underground at the MGM Grand.
Stay Well Suites
Look out for: A Vegas hotel room that cares about your health
The MGM Grand launched a line of Stay Well suites a few years back with the health-conscious traveler in mind, and now the option is available in most of the resorts under the MGM International Resorts umbrella. The accommodations generally include an air purification system, shower heads with vitamin C infusions, a memory foam mattress, a dawn simulation alarm clock, circadian rhythm lighting, and sink water purification. Unwind further with a meditation session guided by the voice of Deepak Chopra and a copy of the Cleveland Clinic Newsletter.
Aerial Athletica
Look out for: Flying fitness routines
Ever go to a show on the Vegas Strip and think, "I could do that"? Get your feet off the ground at Aerial Athletica, founded by a Cirque du Soleil aerialist and pole dancing champion. Learn to master your skills with straps, aerial silks, rope routines, pole fitness, and more. Introductory classes for the curious begin at just $25.
Circuit Fitness
Look out for: A gym without the crowds
This locally owned concept gives customers a few options. Enjoy the intimate, stylish, boutique-style fitness center at your own pace, sign up for personal training, or follow the posted guides and instructions for pre-set workouts, moving from one station to the next at 20-second intervals. Even if you just want to lift weights and get some cardio out of the way, the environment is far less crowded and chaotic than most gyms in Las Vegas.
Syndicate MMA
Look out for: The art of how to fight and get in shape
Las Vegas is the home of Ultimate Fighting, and the Syndicate MMA gym is just a few blocks from the UFC Apex and headquarters. Master mixed martial arts and learn from the pros while training in boxing, wrestling, Muay Thai kickboxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Las Vegas Circus Center
Look out for: Workouts that rival the performances at Circus Circus
If you want to run off and join the circus, you must pick up some talent first. The Las Vegas Circus Center has classes and camps for all ages to master trapeze routines, aerial gymnastics, trampoline tumbling, and more. You can even try your hand at parkour—the art of running around obstacles that was big in Jason Bourne and James Bond movies for a hot minute. Prefer something more traditional? Learn how to clown around and ride a unicycle.
Pressed Juicery
Look out for: Fresh-pressed juices and all-natural treats
The Pressed Juicery has a convenient Town Square location (with additional stores in Tivoli Village and the Aria) to help keep Las Vegas healthy and hydrated, using all-natural ingredients in cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothie bowls, and soft serve. A Post-Weekend Rescue Pack is an excellent deal for $25, including three juice combos and three shots, delivering a supply of vitamins and electrolytes to help recover from the wildest of wild nights in Vegas.
Goat Yoga Las Vegas
Look out for: Baby goats, who make everything better
Goat yoga comes with a few warnings. If you have anything you don't want to get chewed on or used as a bathroom, keep it outside the fenced-in area where the session is taking place. If you see something that looks like a raisin, don't eat it, although it's definitely organic. Goat Yoga Las Vegas generally offers three classes a week (when the weather warms up) at Western Trails Park and other locations throughout the valley, revealed upon booking and confirmation. Participants bring their own mats and follow basic yoga routines while the goats mingle around them. Sign up in advance online. No walk-ins are allowed, but all ages and experience levels are welcome.
Peak Vitality Fitness
Look out for: Inclusive workout sessions for an older crowd
Fitness shouldn't be limited by age. That's why Peak Vitality Fitness hosts weekly free workouts for seniors every Tuesday and Saturday at 11 am at Desert Bloom Park. The sessions include stretching and other body movement routines with chairs provided. The activities are open to everyone but geared towards those 55 and older.
Life Time Fitness
Look out for: The best and biggest fitness center money can buy
You get what you pay for. Lifetime Fitness has a high monthly fee, but it is almost like working out inside a multi-level private resort. The Summerlin original is 152,000 square feet with indoor and outdoor pools, large workout areas, dining areas, and a spa. The Green Valley Ranch version, however, is even bigger and better at 162,000 square feet with tennis courts and an affiliation with the Lifetime Living luxury apartments, in which access to the fitness center is included with rent. A third location in the Southwest Valley is in the works.
CycleBar
Look out for: A special kind of spin class
Sometimes, a Peloton class just isn't enough. Cycle Bar in Henderson puts a new spin on indoor stationary cycling with atmospheric lighting, enthusiastic instructors, and a playlist of hard-charging music. It all takes place in a room similar to a movie theater to fully stimulate the senses from all angles.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Look out for: Fun in the sun at the lake created by the Hoover Dam
One of the best things about visiting Boulder City is taking a detour to Lake Mead, formed by the construction of the Hoover Dam. It's the most popular spot outside Las Vegas for boating, swimming, and kayaking, with numerous surrounding trails. Hike or bike through the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail and explore 100-foot-high walls in the Owl Canyon Trail.
Nkdskin Aesthetics
Look out for: Improved energy and circulation
Book an appointment with Nkdskin Aesthetics to make your skin look its best. Venus Legacy technology uses heat generated by radio frequencies to encourage the growth of new collagen fibers, improving skin elasticity levels. A technician uses a handheld device that increases the target area's internal temperature and creates a pulsating suction (called VeriPulse) for improved energy and circulation within the skin. Sessions are anywhere between 15 and 45 minutes.
IVI Performance
Look out for: Intimate, focused weight-lifting and cardio sessions
IVI Performance is a 5,000-square-foot fitness center for elite athletes with a focus on one-on-one personal training and small-group sessions. The owners also operate neighboring Thick & Thin (a juice bar and ice cream shop) and Pine Bistro, a Mediterranean-Lebanese restaurant with quality ingredients. So, pay a visit after a workout for a clean meal to replenish those burned calories.