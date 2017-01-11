What to Do in Las Vegas When You're Single on Valentine's Day

OK, so you’re single on Valentine’s Day. In Las Vegas. We’re not judging, just trying to make you realize there are worse places to be. After all, between the parties, the shows, and the topless dancing, there’s no shortage of celebrations to keep you entertained as a single in Sin City. Who knows, maybe you'll even hook up!
Go to a topless show
There are more than a few stage productions on the Strip where bare bodies are the star attraction, but you may have the most fun at X Country, a topless revue at Harrah's where clothes aren't needed while line dancing. Also, chances are good you'll hear a Shania Twain song during this show. So there’s that...
Hit up the casino bars
Why blow all your money on bottle service at the club when you can enjoy a quiet night of cocktails in an intimate setting? Some of the best meeting places in Las Vegas are the lobby bars that can be found on the floor of pretty much every casino on the Strip. Check out Clique, a brand new spot at the Cosmopolitan that comes with comfortable seating, an impressive drink menu, and low lighting that's sure to set the perfect mood when making friends with somebody new.
Try out a singles party
Tilted Kilt at The LINQ will hold a "Jilted Kilt" celebration for singles. PBR Rock Bar & Grill is throwing a "Buck Valentine's Day" bash at 9pm where ladies get a $14 open bar with free mechanical bull rides. Crossroads at House of Blues is throwing an "Anti-Valentine's Day Party" starting at 6pm with "Love Stinks" drink specials and free shots for those who post a photo of their ex on the Selfie Shame Board.
Relax, you're halfway to EDC
To honor this summer’s return of Electric Daisy Carnival -- the biggest EDM party in the US -- Marquee Dayclub is housing a Halfway to EDC celebration. It’s a great place to forget about the cold weather, applaud your single status, and dance the night away… even if you’re dancing by yourself.
Grab a seat at a dive bar
In a town where people try too hard to impress, you've got to find a place where you can just be yourself. And there’s no better example of that than the Las Vegas dive bar scene. Places like the Huntridge Tavern, Dino's, Champagne's Cafe, and the Hard Hat Lounge have literally been around for decades. So on Valentine’s Day, spend some time touring the scene, soaking in the history, and joining the culture of barflies.
Check out Never Sleep Alone
Never Sleep Alone is a new raunchy interactive comedy show based on the sex and dating guide of the same name by "sexual evangelist" Dr. Alex Schiller. It's taking over for Absinthe inside the Spiegelworld tent outside Caesars Palace for three nights. And yes, one of the shows is on Valentine's Day (at 12:30am). The show includes Dr. Schiller hosting a night of blind dates (on stage!) and spontaneous make out sessions between strangers. So it’s not awkward at all.
Hang out with Adam Sandler
There’s a mini Saturday Night Live reunion going on inside The Joint at The Hard Rock on Valentine’s Day weekend. Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, and Rob Schneider are putting on a stand-up show on both Saturday and Sunday night to celebrate Sandler’s deal with Netflix. And while the description suggests the show is for adult audiences only, we’re willing to bet at least one fart joke will make an appearance.
Eat your heart out
Via Brasil has probably mastered the Brazilian steakhouse concept better than anyone else in Las Vegas. For Valentine's Day, the restaurant is offering more than just the filet and porterhouse cuts you normally find on the all-you-can-eat steak selection; you can literally eat a heart by special request -- a chicken heart, that is. So grab a few buddies and get a discount of $49.99 per person (for a table of four or more) when using the promo code 2Pairs. And please let us know how that chicken heart tastes.
Find a date at Candyland
It’s safe to say that after a visit to Candyland you may not be alone on Valentine’s Day after all. On the Saturday before the holiday, Ghostbar Dayclub at the Palms is hosting a Candy Land Party. Expect wild outfits, confetti explosions, and flamingo-shaped beer bongs. Oh, and free cheeseburgers! Admission is $10 for local men and free for both local women and anyone in costume.
Watch the game
Single sports fans can spend Valentine's Day watching the NBA All Star game at the recently opened Beer Park by Budweiser -- one of the many new places to pop up on the Strip this year. Choose from more than one hundred beers and enjoy a juicy burger instead of a fancy dinner... which you probably didn't want to pay for anyway.
Go where the girls are
Mariah Carey's Las Vegas residency continues at Caesars Palace with a special Valentine's Day performance at the Colosseum. It's a great "girls night out" for single ladies -- and a place where guys can attempt to pick up women. Also, if money is no problem for you, the Lambily Love package includes a champagne toast with Mariah herself. If you’re into that.
Take a lap and burn off some fuel
There's nothing that will make you look more attractive than being behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Corvette, or Lamborghini. So floor it and take a ride in an exotic sports car around the track at the Motor Speedway. Dream Racing is offering a free lap on Valentine's Day for singles with the purchase of any package.
Rob Kachelriess became engaged for the very first time on Valentine's Day. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.