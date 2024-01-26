The Sports-Lover’s Guide to Las Vegas Right Now

It's hard to believe now, but there was a time when the idea of hometown sports in Las Vegas was frowned upon. Having a major-league team in a town driven by gambling—much of it sports betting—seemed like a combination with too many variables. Those days are gone. Vegas is officially a sports town with some big players driving the action, including The Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL expansion franchise most responsible for the current sports boom. The team gave Las Vegas something to believe in after the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip and defied expectations by reaching the Stanley Cup finals in the team's inaugural season. The Vegas Golden Knights went all the way and won the championship in 2023 with hopes of repeating this year.

There's also The Las Vegas Aces, the defending two-time WNBA champions proving that a women's sports team can draw in Las Vegas, and The Las Vegas Raiders, the Oakland transplants whose transition to Vegas has been rough at best, but at least it gave us Allegiant Stadium. Then there's Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Las Vegas-based company that took cage fighting mainstream, that's gearing up for a series of big shows this year, including UFC 300 in April, Conor McGregor's pending return during International Fight Week in June, and a debut at the Sphere in September.

And, looking ahead, 2024 will be bigger than ever, with a weeklong series of events leading up to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium and the return of F1 (with the accompanying traffic delays and online rage) from November 22 to 23. Efforts to bring new major-league teams to Vegas seem inevitable but are question marks at the moment. The idea of building a baseball stadium at the site of the Tropicana faces some hurdles, while promises of an NBA-ready arena in the north end of the Strip have been little else but talk for years.

The chatter highlights one thing: Las Vegas is on fire as a sports town. Here's where to continue the fun by enjoying sports in Vegas and even getting in on the action yourself.