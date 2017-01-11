The Worst Eyesores in Las Vegas

SkyVue

Everyone knows about the High Roller observation wheel, but did you know there was also supposed to be another, similar attraction on the Strip? The idea of competing wheels got off the ground in 2013, but while the High Roller went on to become a permanent part of the Vegas skyline, the other one, dubbed SkyVue, stalled at just two giant concrete pillars planted in the ground before financing ran dry. You can still see them towering into the sky in a lot across the street from Mandalay Bay. SkyVue was actually supposed to be the first phase of a London-themed resort, but the property is now for sale, so if you've got some spare cash, you can, you know, be the change you wish to see in the world… or at least here in Vegas.