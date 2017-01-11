Actually Cool Things to Do When Someone Visits London, Sorted by Price

Sundays at Brick Lane

Free

Brick Lane

Welcome to a land of DIY meets “One man’s treasure is another man’s trash.” Sure it’s a bit crowded, but when you’re surrounded by crazy vintage everything, up and coming designers, street food, and the best of the, um, creative locals, you’ll find yourself suddenly needing to up your cool factor. Be sure to grab a salt beef bagel to start you out -- they’re the best in town.



Stop and Smell the flowers at Columbia Road Market

Free

Shoreditch

For those who have a green thumb (or at least pretend to), stroll along one of the more picturesque streets in East London and eye up everything from fresh cut flowers to 10ft banana trees and everything in between. Many of the stalls have been there since the ‘70s, and the calls of “everythin‘ for a fiver!” creates the perfect back track. Columbia Road itself is loaded with little independent shops and cafe, so there’s plenty of pit stops to keep you watered.

