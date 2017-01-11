The Best Things to Do in London for £10 or Less

Apologies to anyone this doesn’t apply to, but it’s such a good deal, it had to go on the list. Those aged between 16 and 25 can queue for £5 tickets to see one of the best-loved musicals in the West End. They go on sale at 10am on the day of the performance, but you’ll need to be there earlier, as there are only ten available per show. Definitely worth the early start though -- even those who hate musicals have been known to tear up from sheer joy in the very first song.

Free entry of completely bizarre arcade machines are owned by (and mostly made by) Tim Hunkins, whose engineering talents and wry sense of humour will have you entertained in most unexpected ways. Entry’s free, but take a pocketful of pound coins so that you can try out machines such as the “Small Hadron Collider,” “Autofrisk,” and “Pet or Meat.”