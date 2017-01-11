Secrets You Didn't Know About London's Most Iconic Buildings

Buckingham Palace was bombed several times during the Blitz -- and it probably was a good thing for the monarchy

The Blitz -- one of the most famous events of World War II -- involved a months-long bombing campaign of London by the German Luftwaffe. When the campaign started on September 7, 1940, the German fighters focused their efforts on London’s East End, which housed many of London’s industrial and transport resources, and was also home to many of London’s working-class citizens. After five or six days, however, the Germans began bombing London’s West End as well, with several bombs hitting Buckingham Palace, where King George VI and Queen Elizabeth stayed in residence, in a show of solidarity with the citizens of London. According to historian Philip Zeigler, they were in real danger. "The King and Queen were there at the time [of the bombing] and would have been seriously injured had the windows been closed," Zeigler writes in London at War. Bombing Buckingham Palace (and the West End) backfired on the Germans PR-wise, quelling the discontent of working-class Londoners who felt they were taking the brunt of the attacks. "If only the Germans had had the sense not to bomb west of London Bridge," famously quipped an MP, "there might have been a revolution in this country." Instead, bombing the palace created a sense of solidarity between royals and their subjects, as newspapers ran photos of King George and Queen Elizabeth meeting with Blitz victims.