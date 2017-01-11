How to Understand What the Hell Is Going on With the US Presidential Election

This isn't even the real election yet

I know, right? It’s been 12-and-a-half months since the first candidate officially threw his hat into the ring for the 2016 race, and Americans are still not even close to electing a president. But just so we’re clear: almost all of the coverage you see now is about the two main political parties in the US just choosing their nominee. The general election officially starts late this summer, after the parties have their national conventions (think Comic-Con crossed with Wrestlemania... but with worse celebrities).



The nominees are chosen by party delegates, not the people

There are many elements of American elections that look like democracy in action, but really aren’t, and the primaries are a big one. The primaries might resemble actual elections, but I find it more useful to think of them as a less-interesting version of the Cones of Dunshire (complete with silly hats). The rules aren’t completely arbitrary, but the easiest way to handle the whole situation is to just accept the rules at face value. Why did Iowa and New Hampshire go first? Why do some states have primaries and others have caucuses? There are answers to these questions, but they won’t help you better understand what’s going on. Just roll with it.