The Best Things to Do in London for Under £20

While London can easily keep you entertained with a never-ending supply of gigs, art exhibits, theatre, amazing food, and a litany of perpetually opening bars, it is not exactly a city that’s easy on the bank account. So when your wallet contains naught but a cartoon fluttering moth, it can be easy to think that there’s no answer but to stay home. Fortunately, there really are fun times to be had out there without spending a fortune -- all of the items on our list cost less than £20, and most are under £10.

Kick ass with your mind

Various

Price: £15 per Team

A few times a month, the crew over at Geeks Inc throw one of their pretty impressive quiz nights. These guys understand what’s really important: they ditch the usual lame questions about nonsense like “history” and “literature” in favor of the best shows, games, and movies. If you’ve invested (it’s an investment of sorts, right?) enough hours to become strangely encyclopedic about a piece of pop culture, this might be for you. Parks and Recreation, Arrested Development, Fallout, Marvel, Back to the Future.

