10 Scientifically Proven Reasons LA Is Better Than SF

Because there's nothing quite like a good old-fashioned fight, it's Rivalry Week. Keep tabs on simmering feuds across the country right here.
Every year, around this time, my editor calls me from San Francisco and says "Hey, it's rivalry week and we need you to write another piece about why LA is better than SF, even though it's obviously not." And every year I'm like, "Sure, just let me finish enjoying this margarita on the beach while you endure even more fog in a bleak, overpriced cityscape." This year though (once I finished my beachside margarita, of course), I decided to put this tired debate to rest using SCIENCE. So here are 10 facts (FACTS!) that prove LA is, without a doubt, better than San Francisco.
1. Our weather is statistically more pleasant than yours
I mean, duh, but it's also a fact: LA comes in first place for cities in the whole country when "the mean temperature was between (55° F and 75° F), the minimum temperature was above 45° F, the maximum temperature was below 85° F, and there was no significant precipitation or snow depth." SF? A dreary No. 5.
2. We have waaaaay more space to stretch out
How much? Well, actually 10 times more land mass -- and LA county-wide, almost one-fourth the population density. Which means none of this $750-a-month bunk beds on Craigslist nonsense.
3. We're responsible for twice as much of the state's GDP
But you keep doing you, tech bros.
4. Also, IT COSTS ALMOST HALF AS MUCH MONEY TO LIVE HERE
The disparity is frankly pretty amazing: according to people way smarter than us, $8,107 in SF gets you the same amount as $4,900 in LA. And according to us "Whoa that's so much less!"
5. You're WAY more likely to be robbed in San Francisco
In Los Angeles, there are 524.8 burglaries per 100,000 people. SF? Over 800. Sucks to be you guys!
6. There are four times as many In-N-Out locations
Listen, we're not gonna tell you what to order there (OK, we are), but if you want a Double-Double (and you do), you've got 4x as many locations in LA as the Bay Area. This is maybe the most damning fact on this list.
7. Our tacos are also way better
Business Insider crunched the numbers, and El Chato in LA is the ninth best taco in the country. SF doesn't even figure in until No. 19. And if you don't trust them, Epicurious did a best-tacos-in-the-US list that NorCal didn't even PLACE on.
8. We're way better looking than you are
Beauty.com crunched numbers on a ton of surveys, plus the hometowns of everyone on People's Most Beautiful People list, and came up with a list of the 11 best-looking cities in the country. LA is No. 2. San Francisco is... not on the list.
9. We're happier than you are
OK, not by much: we're No. 11, and you're No. 12, but still. Also: what are they putting in the water in Sarasota, FL?
10. More of the country's best Chinese restaurants are in LA
"But," you may say, "Chinatown in SF is the best!!!" Well, not according to a dude who ate at 6,000 Chinese restaurants and ranked his top 10 -- because seven of his top 10 are in LA. Two are actually in SF, and they're both ranked lower than the top LA ones. That's just sad, guys.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller is actually a big fan of San Francisco, even though it's factually inferior. Yell at him on Instagram at @jeffmillerla or on Twitter at @ThrillistLA.