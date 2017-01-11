17 Los Angeles Resolutions You Can Actually Keep in 2017

4. We resolve to eat Chinese food in San Gabriel Valley, Armenian food in Glendale, and Indian food in Artesia.

5. We resolve to go to Mariachi Plaza, because Mariachi is totally awesome.

6. We resolve to get more involved. No matter what your politics are, you can volunteer for charities, get involved in local government, or sign up for Every Day Project, a platform that, from now until Inauguration Day, will send you one simple daily action to get more involved on the national level.