Do not suggest lunch at Café Stella in Silverlake to a Venice Beach resident under any condition

Lunch is so little a payoff for such a long drive it’s essentially an insult.

Do make plans to meet for a long, languorous dinner somewhere in between

Dinner merits a little more effort and if you want to make things even easier for your across town friend, make plans on a weekend evening when traffic is likely to be less insane.

Do not ask anyone to pick you up or drop you off from LAX

This airport is never convenient, except for those who live in Manhattan Beach. It is encircled by constant traffic. If you want that treatment, fly into the Bob Hope Airport at Burbank. If your host does pick you up at LAX, just know you owe them big (like, more than lunch big) and keep them apprised of any delays with as much forewarning as possible so they're not stuck in some McDonald's parking lot on Sepulveda, killing time, waiting for you.