10 Airbnb Rentals You Would Only Find in LA

Beverly Hills

There are homes, and then there are HOMES. We’d be remiss not to include at least one gaudy Beverly Hills mansion where you could live like a king for a day (or month?!). This 10-bedroom luxury crib probably has its own zip code, but unless you’re Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, we’re not exactly sure what you would do with all this space. Upon entry of this three-story home, there’s not one, but two marble stairways (his and hers?), which lead to seven bedrooms, including the master suite and a massage room -- because you’ll need one after you pay the $6,000/night a bill. There are two formal dining rooms (of course there are), one that seats 12 and the other 26, so you can invite all your other filthy-rich friends over for dinner and drink wine from your gold chalices. And after your chef-prepared meal, you’ll be too full to walk up the iron staircases, so take the elevator. Should you ever find yourself traveling with an entourage of 16, or if you have money trees growing in your backyard, stay here -- and send us an invite, mmk?