A New Inclusive Tennis Club Is Serving to LA’s Underserved Communities

Tennis has a complicated image. On the professional level, many of the game’s brightest stars are rebels, tastemakers, and badasses: think Andre Aggasi’s radical '90s fashion, Arthur Ashe’s boundary-breaking cool, or everything about the Williams sisters’ careers. At the recreational level, though, tennis can have that dreaded country-club energy.

That was Erika Bond’s experience, growing up as a high-level junior tennis player in the Atlanta area and playing D1 college tennis. After some time in other industries, Bond returned to tennis and started coaching as a way to get outside and work with people during the early days of the pandemic. The work brought her to a variety of clubs and private courts around LA, where she was reminded of the sport’s homogeneity and frankly less-than-accessible feel.

"I've walked into many private clubs and all eyes are on me, and you can just feel this place might not be for you," said Bond.

That lack of diversity is what led Bond to found All-Love Racquet Club, a new inclusive tennis club dedicated to making tennis accessible to underserved communities in LA.

“I just wanted a space where it felt accessible for people to be their authentic selves,” she said.

All-Love is a radically inclusive group where people can learn how to play tennis, connect with other players, and expand and celebrate the game. Someday, hopefully, All-Love will include a physical clubhouse too. But for now, they’re building through community engagement and a series of exciting events.