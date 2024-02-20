A New Inclusive Tennis Club Is Serving to LA’s Underserved Communities
All-Love Racquet Club is bringing diversity and community to tennis in LA.
Tennis has a complicated image. On the professional level, many of the game’s brightest stars are rebels, tastemakers, and badasses: think Andre Aggasi’s radical '90s fashion, Arthur Ashe’s boundary-breaking cool, or everything about the Williams sisters’ careers. At the recreational level, though, tennis can have that dreaded country-club energy.
That was Erika Bond’s experience, growing up as a high-level junior tennis player in the Atlanta area and playing D1 college tennis. After some time in other industries, Bond returned to tennis and started coaching as a way to get outside and work with people during the early days of the pandemic. The work brought her to a variety of clubs and private courts around LA, where she was reminded of the sport’s homogeneity and frankly less-than-accessible feel.
"I've walked into many private clubs and all eyes are on me, and you can just feel this place might not be for you," said Bond.
That lack of diversity is what led Bond to found All-Love Racquet Club, a new inclusive tennis club dedicated to making tennis accessible to underserved communities in LA.
“I just wanted a space where it felt accessible for people to be their authentic selves,” she said.
All-Love is a radically inclusive group where people can learn how to play tennis, connect with other players, and expand and celebrate the game. Someday, hopefully, All-Love will include a physical clubhouse too. But for now, they’re building through community engagement and a series of exciting events.
This weekend, All-Love is hosting a tennis tournament, pop-up market, and party in honor of Black History Month that they’re calling The Cookout. There will be competitive tennis, Black-owned businesses selling their wares, and an actual cookout, all to celebrate the long history of Black Americans in tennis, from Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson, through to Zina Garrison and the Williams sisters, and active stars like Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Chris Eubanks, and Sloane Stephens, among many others.
Part of opening tennis up to a more diverse community is providing a welcoming space for new players to learn the game. So the Cookout tournament will include a series of group classes and workshops for beginners. Tennis isn’t an easy game to pick up, especially because so much of the culture and training takes place in exclusionary spaces like expensive clubs or leagues, and a lot of private lessons have a relatively high hourly rate. But by making beginner classes comfortable and welcoming, Bond hopes to encourage a new set of players—the kind who may feel a little othered in country clubs for one reason or another—to pick up a racquet and get out there.
All-Love is also designed to help local players connect with each other, and, in the process, build a deep community of diverse tennis players. To that end, Bond chose a team tennis format for the intermediate and advanced player tournament at the Cookout. There will be round robin elements, with singles and doubles mixed in, and teammates are encouraged to watch other matches, to cheer and hang out. The idea is to keep things casual and light, competitive but not in an aggressive way.
That’s not to say there are no stakes—the winners will receive some pretty cool prizes from All-Love, their partners, and sponsors including Emmanuel Fortune of Fortune Tennis, and Furi Sport, an upstart tennis company making racquets, bags, strings, and more. There will be a great lineup of booths and vendors at the Cookout, including tennis-themed clothing company Ace The Moon, the mobile Black-owned bookstore Protagonist Black, and the American Tennis Association, a 107-year-old organization founded in the 1910s in direct opposition to the USTA’s racial discrimination.
The venue has special meaning for Bond and All-Love too. They’re hosting the Cookout at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex at Rancho Cienega Rec Center. The tennis courts there have a particularly important place in African-American tennis history; the facility is officially named for Arthur Ashe, and legends like Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knights played there. It is an iconic venue, and a poignant place for a new collection of diverse tennis players to meet, to gather, to serve up good food, good vibes, and maybe some aces, too.