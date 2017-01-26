10 People on the Moment They Became 'Real Angelenos'

When I asked Renée Zellweger to take my photo

“If I had to point to one moment, my LA baptism took place about a year after I moved here. It was during a hike in the late spring/early summer of 1997 in Runyon Canyon. I was dating a guy from the East Coast and wanted to show him the views. We walked from my apartment to the canyon and I noticed a fit woman passing us as she ran up the canyon. I looked again, and I realized that it was Renée Zellweger, who was one of the hottest actors in town thanks to Jerry Maguire. I didn’t say anything because, you know, only tourists and out-of-towners ooh and ahh, right? When we got to the top, I wanted a picture of the views (but mostly with the guy because he was a looker). Renée, who was sweaty and stretching before her descent was the closest person to us. She looked horrified as she saw me approaching my disposable camera. But I spoke up and asked, ‘Hey, do you mind taking a picture of me and [the guy]?’ Her demeanor changed immediately, and she cheerfully asked, ‘You guys want the Hollywood sign or Griffith Park in the background?’ When we turned to go back down the hill, the guy said, ‘You know she looked like... ’ I interrupted. ‘It was.’" -- Christine, 46