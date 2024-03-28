Grab a Beer with NASA Scientists at This Astronomy Meetup in LA

Did you know that there are anywhere between 100 billion and two trillion galaxies in the universe? And does this thought make you feel comforted, overwhelmed, or both?

Maybe you want to give up your worldly possessions to walk the ascetic path, or maybe it sends you careening into hedonism. Or perhaps you just need some company to process these heady concepts. For the latter there is Astronomy on Tap, a popular monthly event series in Pasadena that features two lectures, space-themed trivia, telescope viewings, and live music.

Founded in 2013 by astronomers Meg Schwamb and Emily Rice, the series was originally an excuse to meet faculty and fellow astronomy students at their university. After seeing how popular the events were in New York City, the series spread across North America, and eventually, three other continents.