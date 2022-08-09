16 of the Best Breakfast Spots in LA

The Aussie cafe tidal wave has mostly settled back to a comfortable sea level, with a few shops sadly pulling up stakes and a couple firmly established. There’s Little Ripper in Eagle Rock, Great White in Venice and Larchmont, and West Hollywood’s Strings of Life. They’ve all got good vibes and great coffee, but for pure breakfast food you can’t really beat SOL. There are no simple dishes here—the ethos is maximalist in a way that is pure fun. So the Avocado Toast comes with fava beans, cucumbers, cornichons, chives, and lime; the latkes get decked out like an everything bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, arugula, and dill; and the breakfast burrito has eight ingredients, doubling up on the usual four. They also have a totally wild Sausage Roll series right now, with a new take on the meat pastry from a new country of origin every week—it’s coming to a close soon, so don’t miss it.

How to order: Order pickup through their website.