The Best LA Dance Parties (for People Who Hate Dance Parties)

Where: Multiple locations

When: About once a month

This multi-city pop-oriented dance party bucks the trend by starting at 6am and ending by the time most people need to get to work (yes, that says SIX AM). Though it sounds sort of nightmareish, Daybreaker is an absurdly fun way to start the day: the pickup scene's nonexistent, there are no drugs or alcohol, and everyone's basically in the same I-can't-believe-I-woke-up-this-early boat, which means, ironically, a real lack of inhibition. Expect conga lines, oddball sing-a-longs, and maybe even a horn section.



Where: The Echoplex

When: Saturday nights

This OG mash-up night brings together all sorts of hits -- you may hear a typical club-banger (say, a David Guetta song) that all of a sudden becomes AC/DC's "Highway To Hell." They frequently bring in guest DJs and occasional bands to mix it up, too, and often have themed nights -- including an all-'80s party February 20th -- to which you should absolutely wear costumes.