Los Angeles LA's Best Dispensaries (and the Freebies at Each!), Organized by Neighborhood By Eliza Deckard Look, let’s be honest: it’s 4/20, and medical marijuana in LA is code for “weed is legal if you’ve ever cracked your back or had a sleepless night ever.” Which is why we’ve compiled this list of the best dispensaries, organized by neighborhood, although due to ever-changing laws and stupid politicians it makes sense to call first. Oh, and they’ve all got freebies -- which, obviously, we’re letting you know about too: By Eliza Deckard
Los Angeles LA's Best Dispensaries (and the Freebies at Each!), Organized by Neighborhood Look, let’s be honest: it’s 4/20, and medical marijuana in LA is code for “weed is legal if you’ve ever cracked your back or had a sleepless night ever.” Which is why we’ve compiled this list of the best dispensaries, organized by neighborhood, although due to ever-changing laws and stupid politicians it makes sense to call first. Oh, and they’ve all got freebies -- which, obviously, we’re letting you know about too: More Stuff You Will Like
El Sereno
Purpolistic Med
(address and info)
For one, this dispensary's logo a purple dinosaur smoking a blunt. But for two, they have a solid selection and deals every day. All patients get a free bottle of water while they wait in the lobby, which comes equipped with appropriately cushy checkerboard couches.
Freebies: There is such thing as a free lunch here on Mondays; a free gram with any donation on Tuesdays; a prize wheel on Wednesdays that you can spin with a $30 donation; a free blunt with donation on Thursdays; a free edible with donation on Fridays; a free gram of shatter to Saturday's first 25 patients; and a free joint with any donation on Sundays. And first-time patients will receive a free joint with any donation.
Silver LakeCCA California Collective (address and info) This shop is tucked into the second floor of a strip mall and is pretty small, so it can get busy. But if you're willing to wait a few minutes for your turn, a friendly staff is waiting to walk you through their reasonable selection of strains, edibles, vapes, and other products. It's in a safe location with plenty around, including Silver Lake Ramen, the Thirsty Crow and, uh, Moon Juice.
Freebies: First-time patients get a free edible and a free joint. (We got a little packet with four 20mg gummy bears that we're not unhappy with.) Daily specials include two grams of top shelf marijuana for a $20 donation.
WestchesterLAXCC (address and info) This place has a nice selection of over 40 lab-tested strains, including a decent amount of hybrids and sativa strains, plus lots of edibles and other goodies. The shop is clean and well-organized, though the music can be a bit loud at times. But hey, sometimes you want to party. (For that, we suggest their sativa options -- a shop favorite seems to be the Lemon Cake.)
Freebie: First-time patients get $10 grams, up to seven grams. Two top-shelf grams are mix-and-match, for $30. Continue Reading
West Hollywood
Zen Healing
(address and info)
They've been around since 2003, and have plenty of loyal customers. It's a welcoming space with free parking, and they consider Sunday their patient appreciation days, on which they offer compassion to those who cannot afford their medication. They also offer a military discount. They carry a decent selection of flowers, plus edibles, vapes, topicals, drinks, and cooking aids -- like weed hot sauce and olive oil.
Freebies: Free pre-roll for all patients on Sundays, goodie bag for first-time patients, a free gram for a referral. And if you buy three eighths, you get a fourth one free.
Arts DistrictBuddha Company (address and info) A big selection of high-quality product, fair prices, an affable staff, and parking make this a pleasant stop for those in need of a refill. Buddha Company has many loyalists, who have made the switch from their old Silver Lake location -- called the Famous Healers -- to their Arts District spot. They also offer discounts for vets and seniors.
Freebies: No freebies, but specials include one gram for $15, two for $25, or 5 for $60. First-time patients get one top-shelf gram for $10, deals on wax and edibles, and a five-item goodie bag.
South LAKing Kush Collective (address and info) It's a big shop with a friendly atmosphere, over 70 strains, and some fun, unique finds in the edible section, like Ganjalato Ice Cream -- they make an extremely special cookie sandwich. They're also open later than most shops, closing at 1am on school nights, and 1:30am on the weekends.
Freebies: First-time patients get a surprise gift bag. They'll also text you their deals if you text them your number and ask to be added to the list.
Hollywood
Hollywood High Grade
(address and info)
This bright Hollywood dispensary came recommended to us as a shop that has just about everything. It's also an easy process to get signed up and become a member of the collective. Fun items include potted-up creamer for your coffee, glazed pecans, vegan macarons, frozen pizzas, and Mary’s Rescue Tonic, for if you feel like maybe you tried too many of those temping edibles.
Freebies: First-time patients receive a free gift bag and free gram of OG Kush with donation.
Studio CityThe W.E.E.D. (address and info) W.E.E.D. stands for Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary, but we get the point. This clean, bright shop's dedicated patients rave about the selection, and the donation prices here are very reasonable. The knowledgeable, professional staff is more than happy to show you around and make you feel at home.
Freebies: Happy hour Monday-Thursday from 4-6pm, offering $5 off an eighth, and $10 off a quarter, either flowers or hash. They give out one free joint on Fridays or a free gummy bear on Sundays with $10 donation, and free gifts for first-time patients, renewals, and referrals with $20 donation.
PasadenaPasadena Alternative Care (address and info) This place has lots of variety, and even carries Foria products -- that's the company that makes weed lube and products for menstrual cramps. They're open late, too: until midnight on most days, and 2am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Freebies: First-time patients get a goodie bag.
Harvard Heights/Koreatown
Priority Wellness
(address and info)
Our old spot in Koreatown closed, and while this is a bit south of K-Town, it does the job. It's a comfortable place to go, with an elegant lobby, and the medicine room is a fun, vibrant green. Their edible selection is on the small side, but the TKO selections they do have can be potent.
Freebies: First-time patients get a five-item gift bag.
Sun ValleyBonafide Collective (address and info) In the Burbank/Sun Valley area, this sleek shop is known for its friendly, funny, knowledgeable budtenders and their ability to make patients feel welcome. They've also got lots of options -- especially when it comes to extracts and mighty edibles.
Freebies: First-time patients get deals on flowers and concentrate. You can text them to get on their deal list. Daily deals, weekly specials, and happy hour.
ResedaHolistic Healing Caregivers (HHC) (address and info) Find the red door and enter this little shop for nice prices and efficient, honest service. A decent selection, some strong edibles, and they've also got a deal on wax: three grams for $70, or five for $100.
Freebies: Goodie bag for first-time patients.
Mid-Wilshire
Sticky Medz
(address and info)
With reasonable prices and a solid selection, this middle-of-the-city spot is a popular one. Collective members who are sorta hardcore rave about the $20 grams of shatter, and there are also daily specials for budget shoppers. They’re probably one of the more responsive shops, allowing you to place phone orders before you arrive once you’re a member, and encouraging patients to submit strain reviews on their website.
Freebies: First-time patients get a top shelf ounce with donation. Damn, that’s a good freebie.
West LAHappy Leaf Collective (address and info) There's a huge variety here, including a few Cannabis Cup winning strains, and the shop is clean and pleasant. Their edible selection is vast and includes some vegan, gluten-free options and plenty of medicated beverages. It's street parking only, but ask the bud tenders for a few quarters and they'll gladly provide. And they offer a 15% discount to students.
Freebies: First-time patients get two free grams of OG shake with $35 donation, or a house joint if under $35.
CarsonClean Green (address and info) So, the South Bay and Torrance area is tough. City officials have been cracking down on dispensaries and one of our other frontrunners for favorite shop appears to have been shut down. But for now, we like Clean Green. They’ve got reasonable prices, lots of extract options, and you can get a house pre-roll for $5. They also open at 9am and close at midnight, every day. And it’s next to an In-N-Out, which we suspect could come in handy.
Freebies: First-time patients get a free gift, and deals on top shelf grams or concentrates. They’ve also got weekly raffles, daily specials, and a free pre-roll during happy hour, which is every day from 9-10am and 6-7pm with a $10 donation. Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer. Eliza Deckard is a reclusive writer who enjoys a nice bowl of Blue Dream before bedtime while playing point and click puzzle adventures on her phone.
-
1. Purpolistic Med5088 East Valley Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. California Care Givers Allnc2815 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
-
3. LAX Compassionate Caregivers - LAXCC8332 Lincoln Blvd, Westchester
-
4. Zen Healing8464 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
-
5. Buddha Company2038 Sacramento St, Los Angeles
-
6. King Kush Collective5919 S Broadway, Los Angeles
-
7. Hollywood High Grade7051 Santa Monica Blvd, # B, West Hollywood
-
8. the W.E.E.D.11557 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles
-
9. Pasadena Alternative Care3765 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
-
10. Priority Wellness1972 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
11. Bonafide Collective7570 San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles
-
12. Holistic Healing Caregivers19255 Vanowen St, Los Angeles
-
13. Sticky Medz LA Dispensary6074 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles
-
14. Happy Leaf Collective2131 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
15. Clean Green800 W Carson St, Torrance
Boasting 4-gram eighths every day, this El Sereno dispensary takes deals to another level with patient freebies. There's free lunch on Mondays (Munchie Monday!) and other deals like free joints, blunts, and edibles with every donation.
This dispensary is tucked into the second floor of a strip mall and is pretty small, so it can get busy. But if you're willing to wait a few minutes for your turn, a friendly staff member will walk you through CCA's reasonable selection of strains, edibles, vapes and other products. First-time patients get a free edible and a free joint!
This dispensary in Westchester has a nice selection of over 40 lab-tested strains, including a decent amount of hybrids and sativa strains, plus lots of edibles and other goodies. The shop is clean and well-organized, though the music can be a bit loud at times. But hey, sometimes you want to party. (For that, we suggest their sativa options -- a shop favorite seems to be the Lemon Cake.)
Specializing in high quality, natural medicine, this PRE-ICO dispensary in West Hollywood has been supplying regulars with a decent selection of flowers, edibles, vapes, topicals, and cooking aids (weed hot sauce, olive oil) since 2003. Patient deals include goodie bags for first-timers and a free gram for every referral.
Buddha Company's Art District dispensary offers a large selection of high-quality product at fair prices. There are specials like $10 top-shelf grams for first-time patients and various discounts for vets and seniors.
South LA's King Kush Collective is bigger than most dispensaries and offers more than 70 strains of high-quality weed. The edibles section is home to some unique finds, like cookie sandwiches and ice cream. It's open late too, closing at 1am on weeknights and 1:30am on weekends.
This Hollywood dispensary has just about everything -- from medicinal needs to fun items like weed coffee creamer, macarons, and frozen pizza. The inventory also includes some potent tonics for when you've tried too many edibles and need to come back down to earth.
An acronym for Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary, this Studio City dispensary has a couple hundred marijuana-related products in its inventory. The staff is professional and knows more about weed than you know about anything, and they'll guide you through the shop and make you feel at home. There are various deals like free joints on Fridays and free gifts for first-time patients.
Pasadena Alternative Care is a dispensary catering to qualified patients and caregivers. It has a wide variety of strains, edibles, concentrates, and basically anything that could be infused with cannabis (lube, PMS medication, you get the gist). It's open late, too: until 2am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Just south of Koreatown, Priority Wellness offers over 60 strains of weed, along with a decent selection of edibles. It's a comfortable place to go, with an elegant lobby and a bright green medicine room. First-time patients get a five-item gift bag.
Bonafide Collective in the Burbank/Sun Valley area is a sleek and upscale medical marijuana dispensary staffed with knowledgeable budtenders. They've got a lot of options -- especially when it comes to extracts and edibles. First-time patients get deals on flowers and concentrates, and there are daily deals and weekly specials that keep customers loyal.
Find the red door and enter this little Reseda dispensary for nice prices and efficient, honest service. A decent selection and some strong edibles await you and if you're a first timer you get a free goodie bag. An informative, friendly staff helps new customers choose the best strains for their needs.
This Mid-Wilshire dispensary is popular for its solid selection and reasonable prices. Sticky Medz stands out for its customer service -- it allows members to place phone orders and encourages all patients to submit strain reviews on the website.
This West LA medical marijuana clinic has a huge variety of strains, including a few Cannabis Cup-winning ones. The vast edible selection includes vegan and gluten-free options, plus plenty of medicated drinks. It's street parking only but if you have ask the budtenders for a few quarters, they'll help you out. Deals include a 15% discount for students.
This Carson dispensary has reasonable prices, lots of extract options, and deals like weekly raffles and freebies for first-time patients. It opens at 9am and closes at midnight, every day. And it's next to an In-N-Out, which could definitely come in handy.