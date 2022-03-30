The 21 Best Dispensaries and Weed Delivery Services in Los Angeles
On-demand weed for when you’ve got that 420 feeling.
As one of the world’s top weed destinations, Los Angeles is overflowing with medical and recreational dispensaries, so you’d be hard-pressed to name an eccentric strain or infused food type that the city doesn’t have available. From Purple Urkel to THC popcorn, it’s a veritable weedy Wonka factory out here.
With 4/20 around the corner and the city of Los Angeles having transitioned from its COVID-era delivery/contactless purchase only phase, we’ve lined up the top cannabis retailers in town, here to meet your needs for flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, drinkables, tinctures, balms, and more. And if you’re headed out of town, check out our guides to San Diego and San Francisco as well.
Calma Dispensary
From its marble countertops to a million-pixel 8K display screen playing moody videos, Calma’s chic and high-tech space is set up to elevate weed shopping in a tranquil and therapeutic way. The female-forward retailer aims to battle stigmas around gender and the “typical” cannabis customer profile by welcoming all shoppers with a comprehensive education and tutorials around potency, effects, and various consumption methods. Among the high-profile brands carried on Calma’s shelves, the shop was the local launch site for Monogram, Jay-Z’s first cannabis line known for hand-rolled luxury joints.
How to order: In-person, order online, and delivery
Josephine and Billie’s
With marijuana still under prohibition since 1937, it’s only fitting that LA have an essential speakeasy cannabis retail concept inspired by Jazz Age tea pads where Black communities came together to share smokes. The throwback shop, which takes its name from French entertainer Josephine Baker and America Jazz singer Billie Holiday, creates a welcoming environment for women of color and unabashedly promotes the slogan “Buy weed from women.” Led by CEO Whitney Beatty and COO Ebony Andersen, Josephine and Billie’s carries product lines that reflect the diversity of the communities it intends to serve with intention and include Black and Brown owned brands at price points for everyone from the occasional dabbler to the connoisseur.
How to order: In-person
Wonderbrett
Even if you have yet to experience the top-shelf genetics of legendary OG Kush cultivator Wonderbrett, you’ve undoubtedly seen his brand’s near-ubiquitous paint-drip aesthetics spanning murals to boxes of Peach OZ or Pink Picasso live resin carts. The grower’s flagship shop features a variety of exotic terpene profiles with meticulously sourced, small-batch, artisanal products geared toward OGs with a sophisticated THC palate. With the recent launch of a premium vape line, Wonderbrett is expanding its offering of form factors channeling the same full-bodied flavors the company built its reputation on in the flower and edible categories.
How to order: In-person
Deli By Caliva
Combine a sleek weed dispensary with an old-school delicatessen and you’ve got Deli by Caliva. Featuring L7 cash wraps and lit deli-case counters and displaying fresh cuts of premium flower and pre-rolls, Caliva brings its vertically integrated seed-to-sale efficiency to the local retail space. Take a number from the ticket dispenser and peruse the latest in-house offerings or those from tried and true names like Raw Garden, Kiva, Plus, and Fun Uncle.
How to order: In-person and delivery
People’s
Having migrated in from Orange County, People’s is recognized as one of the largest and most prominent dispensaries in California. With the recent opening of People’s DTLA, the mission-driven brand is dedicated to giving back to the community, giving shelf space to local minority-owned businesses and giving back with philanthropic partners Chrysalis and Downtown Women’s Center. The lineup of Korova flowers, extracts, and edibles is always in strong supply and, making your express visit even easier, the clutchness of having dedicated rooftop parking cannot be understated.
How to order: In-person, order online, and delivery
Sweet Flower
Sweet Flower is almost like a weed concierge service, with its knowledgeable staff who are approachable and well-trained to assist everyone from the cannabis-curious all the way up to the super smokers. The dispensary places an emphasis on quality, wellness, with a passion for curating a broad assortment of flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, sprays, and lotions. Deeply rooted in Southern California, Sweet Flower prioritizes having a diverse selection of brands including BIPOC-owned labels such as Roots, BFF, La Familia, and Pure Beauty.
How to order: Select your location and place an online order for pickup or delivery.
Grassdoor Delivery
Consistently reliable and lightning fast, with an average delivery time of 45 minutes or less, Grassdoor has quickly risen up the ranks as California’s top-rated cannabis delivery service. Grassdoor carries the state’s largest selection of cannabis products from top brands, available for same-day and next-day delivery, or within minutes via the on-demand ASAP menu. The service is also distinct in that it has a fleet of full-time, dedicated drivers—an anomaly in today’s gig economy—who also double as mobile budtenders making recommendations and giving out referral incentives and discounts. With an intuitive user interface, real-time customer service, and GPS order tracking, Grassdoor is hands-down the easiest way to order weed in Los Angeles.
How to order: Order delivery
Dr. Greenthumb
B-Real of Cypress Hill has run this rapidly-expanding dispensary chain since 2018, with locations in Downtown LA, Eureka, SF, Sacramento, Sylmar, and an on-site consumption lounge in Cathedral City. You may have spotted their raucous apparel line or tuned in to the Dr. Greenthumb’s podcast, but regardless you’re coming in for their signature strains like InsaneOG. For the gearhead tokers out there, there’s also Dr. Greenthumb's recent collaboration with GPen on a line of co-branded products including a magnetized vaporizer and an immaculate gravity hookah propelled by kinetic energy.
How to order: In-person
The Artist Tree
Part boutique dispensary, part gallery and live event space, The Artist Tree is on a mission to provide safe access to legal cannabis, raise awareness of its health benefits, and showcase artists from the community. Tune into their YouTube and IG live artist sessions, offering a mix of art and comedy performances. If you’re feeling the creative inspiration, put in an order for CANN beverages, Kushy Punch or Kaneh edibles, NUG flower, IC Collective prerolls, or Source flower.
How to order: Order online for curbside pickup and delivery.
Stiiizy
Like a pop-up art gallery in a futuristic space capsule, the first LA retail space to land from vertically-integrated vape maker Stiiizy is a sight to behold. Stiiizy (pronounced “steeze-y,” as in style with ease) has long traded on affordable yet potent vape pens and pods for the masses with starter kits in a variety of terpene profiles like Strawberry cough or Grand Daddy Purp. On top of a wide variety of partner brands and consumption types, on-site visitors will get the chance to custom engrave their Stiiizy pen, so you can get that etching of an alien head floating on magic mushrooms and channel your fondest memories of Spencer’s Gifts.
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery.
New Amsterdam Naturals
A well-stocked weed oasis on the Westside, New Amsterdam Naturals is helmed by a friendly, knowledgeable staff who are welcoming to both recreation seekers and patients, whether you’re an expert or a newbie. Their product lineup includes medicinal oils, creams, and sprays along with creative edibles, inventive crosses of flower strains like Apple Fritter and Wedding Cake, and loads of high-quality extracts and solvents. If you’re into wax, New Amsterdam Naturals’ collection is huge, with more than 350 options on offer.
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery.
Pineapple Express Truck
This Black-owned delivery service is as speedy as its name suggests. Despite being a mobile operation, customer service is top-notch and more personal than many established delivery services. Daily deals include 10-30% off staff picks on Sundays and special member discounts on Mondays and Wednesdays. Pineapple Express is also one of the few ways you can get Sherbinskis products delivered to your door, so you can have your watermelon gummy and eat it too.
How to order: Order delivery
Sherbinskis
It’s only fitting that bud from cult-favorite Mario Guzman (aka Mr. Sherbinskis) would find its way to the exceedingly chill stretch of Fairfax, brushing elbows with the likes of Supreme and Jon & Vinny’s. The sleek, orange-hued showroom houses Sherbinkis’ world-renowned, household-name strains like Sunset Sherbert and the entire Gelato line—Mochi, Bacio, Acai berry, and Gello. Among the flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts you’ll also find brand leaders such as Dosist, Double Barrel, and Select.
How to order: Order online for pickup, free delivery via Emjay, or in-person.
The Pottery
An airy, minimalist decor gives The Pottery a modern-day apothecary vibe, fitting for your purchase of an extremely helpful medicine—even “recreational” tokers benefit from the medicinal effects of marijuana, from anti-inflammatory properties to anxiety reduction. In the interest of providing Earth-grown pharmaceuticals, you’ll find display cases of premium flower such as Bloom Farms’ Do Si Do, THC Design’s Purple Punch, and Pearl Pharma's Kosher White Truffle. The Pottery also delivers to a considerable section of the city with no additional fees.
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery
CCA
California Caregivers Alliance has been around for over a decade, although it's now accepting recreational customers—with 5% off your first online order! Tucked into the second floor of a strip mall, this little shop was often busy pre-pandemic, but the staff is always friendly and available to walk you through their reasonable selection of strains, edibles, vapes, and other products. There are daily specials, which is always a welcome treat, and on Sundays there's a prize wheel you can join in on with a donation—who doesn’t love a prize wheel?
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery.
Whtc
Open daily from 6 am to 10 pm (including holidays), WHTC just might be the most accessible dispensary yet. This shop excels in both options and education; their website is just as informative as their staff, helping you zero in on the best products for you. They also offer a 5% discount to veterans, seniors, and medical marijuana patients with disabilities, plus daily deals for medical patients. While recreational customers are accepted, keep in mind that the daily deals are for medical patients only. Though there's a limited number of flower strains on offer, WHTC's fully stocked with extracts and concentrates, including the Dosist pens that are sold out at most shops.
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery.
City Compassionate Caregivers
You’d be hard-pressed to find a friendlier, more inviting atmosphere amongst budtenders than at City Compassionate Caregivers who’ve been cultivating some of LA’s top greens for 20+ years. The operation has been known to collaborate with weed royalty like the Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, and Snoop Dogg. Speaking of the D-o-double-gizzle, Caregivers uses Snoop’s Premium Nutrients on a number of plants in their on-site double-decker grow facility. Be sure to pick up some fire flower from The Cure Company, whose Glazed Apricot Gelato strain is sure to make for a relaxed stroll through the Arts District afterward.
How to order: Order online for pickup.
Los Angeles Kush #1
It’s all in the name—LA Kush prides itself on delivering unapologetically original, indoor-grown weed and has amassed over 80 awards thus far. They also offer high-grade weed in premium distilled oil and concentrate form in their LAK Vape pens. Plus, all of their online products detail the effects of each strain along with what they’re good for (such as managing pain or fighting insomnia) and the general flavor profile, with lab results. Shop hours are ridiculously convenient, running from 6 am to 10 pm seven days a week, making it all that much easier to scratch an itch for San Fernando Valley OG or Cherry Zkittles.
How to order: In person. LA Kush’s website also has a store locator with dispensaries where their products can be found.
Green Goddess Collective
One of the first retail dispensaries in the country, Green Goddess is a boutique shop just a scooter ride’s distance from the neighborhood’s iconic beachwalk and canals, but they also do free delivery within five miles for orders of $50 or more, if you can’t be bothered to leave the couch. The dispensary houses a wide variety of oil, kief, hash, vapes, wax, balms, and Buddha’s Dream Cannabis Oil made using Canadian engineer Rick Simpson’s method.
How to order: Order online for pickup and delivery.
Cookies
While Cookies does sell more than just edibles—namely a solidly curated lineup of clean, high-octane flower and wax—let’s take a second to appreciate the wonders on their dosed baked goods menu from Venice Cookie Company. The 100mg bags, with a trusty 10mg per cookie, come in varieties like The Hippie (vegan-friendly trail mix, granola, peanut butter, and dried cherries), The Chipster (chocolate chips, cranberries, and sea salt), and the incredibly well-balanced CBD Churros. This franchise is far from an underdog, but when you have recording artist/marijuana mogul Berner at the helm, you have to root for the guy who brought us Girl Scout Cookies.
How to order: Order online for express pickup.
TLC Collective
Located on the fourth floor of the building (with stunning views of the city), TLC is a legit specialty shop, featuring a variety of cannabis products, as well as a Show Grow Room and a Jungle Boys Apparel section. Budtenders are on-hand to help you decide, but TLC also features an "Express Line" if you already know what you want—this can be useful when you want to be in and out, but other customers have a ton of questions.
How to order: Order online for pickup.