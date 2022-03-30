The 21 Best Dispensaries and Weed Delivery Services in Los Angeles

As one of the world’s top weed destinations, Los Angeles is overflowing with medical and recreational dispensaries, so you’d be hard-pressed to name an eccentric strain or infused food type that the city doesn’t have available. From Purple Urkel to THC popcorn, it’s a veritable weedy Wonka factory out here.

With 4/20 around the corner and the city of Los Angeles having transitioned from its COVID-era delivery/contactless purchase only phase, we’ve lined up the top cannabis retailers in town, here to meet your needs for flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, drinkables, tinctures, balms, and more. And if you’re headed out of town, check out our guides to San Diego and San Francisco as well.