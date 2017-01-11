Going to Desert Trip This Weekend? Cool Off at Palm Springs' 8 Hottest Hotels.

Palm Springs

Back when the Ace first opened in 2009, the whole world may not yet have known about hipsters, but the hipsters definitely knew about the Ace. This renovated motor lodge started promoting DJ-spinning pool parties on weekends, hosting weekly tongue-in-cheek bingo sessions, serving up craft cocktails, and bringing in actual bands that wouldn't start playing until like 10pm (just like LA!). Seven years in, the Ace is still a go-to spot for those looking for good music, drinks, and a chill pool scene. With its modern roadside diner-style restaurant, retro bar, and a design that combines campy Americana and midcentury cool -- with a dose of "desert nautical" thrown in for good measure -- the Ace Hotel & Swim Club could only belong in Palm Springs. The place recently amped up its programming even further with wine tasting and craft beer weekends, a solid rotation of DJs, and a monthly drum circle like none you've ever seen. During Desert Trip's first weekend check out the sure-to-be-cool denim exhibit Jean on Jean with Jenny Sharaf and Amber Jean Young (that would be Neil's daughter), along with live music acts and sets by visiting DJs that will continue into weekend two.