LA’s Newest Concert Venue Is an Indie Music Oasis

The Bellwether’s head talent buyer Nick Barrie came down from San Francisco after a long and varied run at Another Planet’s venue, The Independent, where he started as a security guard and then rose to house manager before working his way around to the booking team. He describes their perspective on the buildout of this new venue as an experience-focused one instead of trying to maximize profit margins or capacity. “Being an independent promoter there was a lot of stuff, like focusing on the sight lines, focusing on the sound, making sure the audience has a good experience, making sure the artist is happy… that might not necessarily be the focus of a more corporate structure,” he says.

That independent ethos also extends to Barrie’s booking philosophy for The Bellwether. The initial lineup includes rock, hip-hop, electronica, and more, but it will only get more diverse from there. “A lot of the smaller promoters have a niche…” Barrie says, “but we’ve done everything from Skrillex to the Dalai Lama.” In particular, he says, he’s excited to focus on regional Mexican music, Reggaeton, and K-Pop, all of which are more popular here in LA than in the Bay Area. The venue’s inclusive and diverse spirit is essential for their success and for the neighborhood, too.

The Bellwether is in an interesting part of town without much nightlife, between the high-density residential section of Westlake and the 110 freeway, which separates the area from downtown. It’s not far from Echo Park, Historic Filipinotown, and MacArthur Park, but the immediate vicinity is probably best known for LA Center Studios, LAUSD headquarters, and the twin high schools Belmont and Contreras. That means parking is relatively easy at night, at least as far as downtown-adjacent areas go, but it also means they have to ensure that they’re a destination venue—they won’t be getting many people who happen to walk by.

To that end, Barrie says, “We want people to know who we are. And we don’t want just indie rock bands... or dance bands… we want everyone to know who we are.”