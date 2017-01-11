The Best Getaways Within a 3-Hour Drive From LA

Because there’s always an urge to keep driving when you are actually supposed to exit on the 10, 101, or the 5, here are the best road trip destinations within a three-hour-drive from LA -- far enough away to shake off the City of Angels, but close enough to remind you why you love it when you get back home:

Palm Springs

It’s probably the most-popular LA getaway for a reason: the weather right now is great, there are plenty of pools to drink by, and there's always a ton of art museums, golf courses, off-road rentals, architecture, and fashion festivals to entertain you... if hiking isn’t your bag. And if you’re still trying to figure out what to do... we made an itinerary for you.