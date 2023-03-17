The Best Retro, Revamped, and Redesigned Motels and Hotels in Los Angeles

Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills proudly describes itself as “quintessentially LA.” It’s known for its trendy atmosphere and sense of cool allure in addition to its iconic boomerang-shaped pool, which is surrounded by a set of exclusive cabanas, some of which even offer charming views of the city. It’s almost a secret in the way that it’s nestled into a relatively quiet, residential neighborhood adjacent to the fame of Beverly Hills and its iconic shopping and dining scene but with the opportunity to lay low and relax outside of the Hollywood scene. The property was built in 1949 but found its second life and current name when it was re-imagined and redesigned in 1999. Famous guests such as Marilyn Monroe were known as frequent fliers in its original heyday. However, it today still emits a sense of “retro chic,” with decor that’s modern but also reminiscent of the hotel’s Old Hollywood roots and 1950s spirit. Many of the rooms and suites offer their own kitchenettes or private patios, and the property has a sense of “casual elegance” that makes visitors feel like they could run into someone famous at any moment.