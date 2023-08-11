Escape the Bright Lights for the Best Stargazing In and Around Los Angeles

Stargazing Spots Within Driving Distance of Los Angeles

San Diego County

One of the surest ways to see a ton of stars from LA is to drive out into the desert. Just head east or southeast for a few hours, and the sky opens above you. Suddenly, there’s a whole universe that didn’t seem to exist when you left. Anza Borrego is a gorgeous desert landscape, incredible for wildflowers in the spring and stunning for year-round stargazing. The darkness is deep across the desert, so you’ll have a pretty ideal view of the Milky Way and beyond from any campground or turnout you find, and even the small town of Borrego Springs doesn’t give off too much light pollution.

Distance from LA: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Frazier Park

Just as you cross the line into Kern County and smack dab in the middle of the grapevine, you’ll pass by one of Southern California’s best stargazing spots. Mt. Pinos, about a half hour west of the small town of Frazier Park, has one of the darkest skies in the region. It’s at good elevation and sees fewer cloudy nights than places further out towards the coast, so it’s a perpetual favorite of casual stargazers and amateur astronomers. There’s a big parking lot at the end of the road where people often gather, but it’s so remote that you can pull over just about anywhere. There are campgrounds if you want to stay, or lots of cabins in Frazier Park back down the hill.

Distance from LA: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Rancho Mirage

The lights present some problems for aspiring stargazers in the immediate vicinity of Palm Springs, but luckily the Rancho Mirage Observatory is just a few short minutes down the road. The stylish design-forward library and observatory gives tours during the day, and they have regular drop-in open houses featuring professional astronomers and volunteer docents every Thursday and Saturday night from 9 to 10:30 pm.

Distance from LA: 2 hours

Big Bear

The mountains are another solid option to escape the light pollution from the LA basin, and Big Bear is a great choice. The fun mountain town has solid food and plenty to do during the day, from watersports to hiking, and then when the sun goes down, it’s about as dark as you can get while staying within easy striking distance of a fine craft ale. Head to the quieter North Shore of the lake and stroll as far as you like up the Woodland Trail or Cougar Crest for your best view.

Distance from LA: 2 hours

Santa Barbara

Up north along the coast, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is a great stop for some casual stargazing on your weekend getaway to Santa Barbara. The museum’s Palmer Observatory hosts star parties on the second Saturday of every month in partnership with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit. There are astronomers roaming the grounds ready to chat, and the museum’s giant 20-inch telescope is open for viewing from dusk until 10 pm. Then head out to one of the city’s many great restaurants for a late dinner—any excuse to head up to Santa Barbara is a good one.