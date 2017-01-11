Your LA Cinco de Mayo Cheat Sheet

It's that time of year again, when you leave work early to down multiple margaritas and large amounts of Mexican food in super-crowded bars and restaurants because, well it's Cinco de Mayo (which FYI, is not actually Mexican Independence Day). Here, a handy guide to drink specials, dinner deals, and fun events, where you can get your annual Cinco celebration on. De nada.

Red O West Hollywood (& other locations) Rick Bayless's Mexican mecca will be doing food specials in the bar and lounge as well as $5 Coronas & Modelos, $7 El Tesoro margaritas, and $10 Patron silver shots for those who feel that margaritas take too long to drink. OC-ers can catch rock band the Sarcastics while enjoying all of the above at the Newport Beach location, with live music at at all locations on the 5th.

WP24 by Wolfgang Puck Downtown While the Ritz-Carlton's rooftop patio is typically reserved for hotel guests and residents, Cinco de Mayo will serve as kickoff for the restaurant’s summertime programming series on the roof; on Tuesday, Wolfie will be serving up $3 Santa Barbara spot prawn tacos (you can also get chorizo or roasted pork shoulder versions for the same price) along with house-made churros and a lineup of margaritas.

Mercado Beverly Grove (& other locations) From 4pm 'til midnight, the upscale Mexican eatery will be shaking $8 house margaritas, $10 Cadillacs, and serving $4 cans of Modelo along with $7-$9 specials on plates of guacamole, tamales, carnitas tacos, and choriqueso dip. Look for deals at the affiliated Yxta Downtown and Maradentro in Brentwood and Studio City too.

Magnolia Hollywood The neighborhood bistro will be dabbling in Mexican fare for the night with a $15 Mahi Mahi taco platter served with rice & beans, chips, and homemade guacamole and offering $8 Patron margaritas.

Gracias Madre West Hollywood Vegetarians won't have to worry about lard in the refried beans at this plant-based restaurant, which will be serving both seasonal margaritas and a peach-and-yellow-heirloom-tomato sangrita along with complimentary cotton candy. A mariachi band will start on the patio at 5pm, where diners can try a tempeh chorizo chimichanga with a cashew chipotle aioli special for $13.

Casa Vega Sherman Oaks The 60-year-old bar and restaurant is celebrating with a Throwback Thursday deal where you can get a 60-cent taco with the purchase of its Boss margarita. After you've had a few of them, snap some pics in the one-night-only photo booth complete with props. (Sombreros, we're guessing?)

Plan Check Kitchen + Bar Downtown (& other locations) The comfort food spot will be adding some specials including a Cheeseburger Machismo with habanero cheese, jalapeño escabeche, and fried onions for $13, which you can eat alongside $8 Oaxacan sours. Get there before happy hour ends at 7pm to grab two tacos hamburguesa with guac or a green chile-pimento grilled cheese with bacon for $8 and the usual lineup of discounted drinks.

Baja Sharkeez Manhattan Beach (& Hermosa Beach) In true South Bay bar fashion, happy hour will kick off at 11am on Thursday, which means you can (uh-oh) buy any drink and get a second for a quarter. There are also $7.50 CoronaRitas, foursomes of Coronas for $17.50, and 80oz buckets of drinks with names like Donkey Punch and Shark Attack for $24. But wait, you can also compete for cash via the big bad burrito challenge, a serrano-eating contest, and a margarita brain freeze competition, all of which are virtually guaranteed not to end well. Which only makes them waaaay more fun.

Las Perlas Downtown This mezcal bar is throwing its own little Cinco celebration filled with tacos, Sino tequila paloma cocktails, $6 margaritas till 8pm, and a live mariachi band to top it all off.

La Cabana Venice The stalwart spot that was firmly planted on Rose Ave decades before it was hot will be doing $5 Dos Equis on tap, $6 Patron Silver shots, and $10 for two times the fun with double house margaritas. Cinco de Mayo also happens to be the one day of the year the place puts its mariachi band on the roof. (Do note that there isn't suddenly a new roof-deck patio where customers can hang or anything, they'll just be, you know, standing up on the roof playing.)

The Bungalow Santa Monica The outdoor lounge at the Fairmont will throwing a Cinco de Mayo party with entertainment by legit mariachi act, Mariachi Mi Jalisco, as well as DJ Max Van Ville. Their Mexican-inspired menu will include a lineup of margaritas and micheladas, plus food specials like tacos, nachos, and carnitas.

Revolution Cinco de Mayo Organizers of this Downtown theatrical blowout are describing it as "striking a balance between heart-pumping live music and politically charged visual and performance art." So expect art exhibits, piñatas, poets, burlesque dancers, interactive media, and more than 20 musical acts on three stages including headliners Alvin Risk, Lucent Dossier, and Sam Sparro. Tickets range from $40 to $80 and all include an open tequila bar until 9pm. Belasco Theater, Downtown, 7pm to 3am

LuchaVaVOOM Presents Cinco de Mayan Spectacular It's hard to imagine not finding a good time at this Mexican masked wrestling and striptease extravaganza that'll also be featuring mariachi music, Aztec dancers, a contortionist, a world-record-holding hula hooper, tamales, and, of course, tequila. And if you're somewhere else on Cinco proper, they'll be doing it all again on the 6th. $48.50. The Mayan Theater, Downtown, 8pm

Baja Cantina's Annual Parking Lot Party The place looks like one big Cinco de Mayo party all year, but goes all out on the big holiday, when crowds line up to get into the affair that goes well into the night. This year there will be a margarita bar offering Avion, Hornitos, Partida, and Casamigos along with draft beers and Mexican bottles. And they'll be setting up an outdoor grill to dole out quesadillas and street tacos. The band Crowd Theory comes on at 6pm. And if you simply can't wait till 3pm to get going, the regular restaurant and patio start serving the regular menu at 11:30am. Baja Cantina, Marina del Rey, 3pm