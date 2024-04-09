The Best Weed Dispensaries in Every Part of LA

Dispensaries in Hollywood

West Hollywood

There are three distinct spaces at this cannabis destination owned by and located next to Pleasure Chest, a longstanding adult boutique in West Hollywood. From the exquisitely designed, Cuban-inspired, apothecary-style dispensary Pleasure Med on the first floor, to the dreamy and luxurious upstairs restaurant and smoking lounge Irie, as well as cocktail bar Hind located behind the dispensary, this spot is a must-visit for any cannabis lover. Sink into the plush, pink velvet couches in Irie, where the menu has been crafted by fine dining chefs, while smoking your joint freely, and grab an alcoholic cocktail downstairs at Hind. Bring cash for cannabis purchases.

West Hollywood

The Woods is a one-of-a-kind dispensary and cannabis consumption lounge in West Hollywood. Co-owned by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe, the magical 3,000 square foot lounge is an outdoor weed wonderland where guests can openly smoke and consume cannabis products amidst squawking parrots and lush jungle landscaping. The consumption lounge is open to the public, and you can only consume what’s purchased from the dispensary. Try one of the sun-grown cannabis options, the most popular being Moon Made Farms and Farm Cut, or order a cannabis-infused beverage from the tiki bar. Booking a private cabana overlooking the koi pond in the Ganja Giggle Garden includes a cannabis concierge service, starting at $150 for 90 minutes. Next door and connected by a secret passageway is Holy Water, a cocktail lounge by the same owners.

West Hollywood

Walk into this dreamy indoor-outdoor space and grab a seat on the beautiful patio covered in olive trees and greenery at the first cannabis restaurant and consumption lounge in West Hollywood. Re-opened after a hiatus, guests can order food, flower, pre-rolls, and edibles from a limited cannabis menu and choose an elaborate bong to enjoy at the table or request rolling papers and a grinder. Bring-your-own weed is allowed with a $25 fee for every two people; just make sure to bring cash for cannabis purchases. Food and drink purchases may be charged on credit or debit. For those who prefer boozy drinks with their meal, there’s a separate patio with a bar serving wine and beer where you can order from the same menu.

West Hollywood

A floor-to-ceiling video wall is the centerpiece inside this bright, airy, chic space with marble counters. The million-pixel 8K display screen plays moody, tranquil naturescapes, and depending on the day, the video wall may change up to show a sports game. Kind and informative budtenders are milling about, happy to give you a tour. Located across the street from the OG Cannabis Cafe, Calma is a good spot to pick up goods if you prefer to bring your own cannabis (for an added fee) to the cafe, which has a limited cannabis menu.

West Hollywood

This dispensary’s cannabis consumption lounge on the second floor is known for its full calendar of events, including drag brunch, comedy shows, sound baths, high tea, and a Lit Club writer’s meetup every Wednesday from 12–4pm. Request a smoking accessory from the bong bar, or grab a sunny spot on the outdoor patio overlooking Santa Monica Boulevard. When hunger hits, order food from nearby restaurants by scanning the QR code at the table; it will be conveniently delivered to you at the lounge.

West Hollywood

Located in a three-story space with spectacular rooftop views of the city, the LA location of the famous NYC cannabis social club is a private space for members to gather, spark up, and engage in meaningful conversation. They’ve got everything for your stoner needs; check out the munchies and coffee bar for all your favorite snacks and drinks. Members have access to enjoy the space and attend special events, including industry mixers, special DJ sets from artists like The Alchemist, movie nights, stoner arts and crafts, and so much more. The Astor Club is located at a private undisclosed address, and you must be referred by a member to join. Try your luck sending a direct message to @astorclubla on Instagram.

Multiple locations

MMD got its start as a longtime medical dispensary advocating for safe and legal cannabis access for over a decade. With multiple locations across Los Angeles, each location carries products from social equity brands and participates in community cause programs that support and reflect the neighborhoods they serve. Impressively, their shops proudly host substance abuse counseling with certified counselors providing weekly group meetings, meetups, and resources. The dispensary owners are the subject of a weed reality show produced by Jimmy Kimmel, premiering April 20 on Hulu.

Multiple locations

Fans of Wonderbrett’s ultra-premium rare genetics and exotic terpene profiles will love the flagship dispensary store in Hollywood. Legacy grower Brett Feldman is an artist and cultivating incredible strains and terpene profiles is his art. There’s a classic timeless feel in the interior of the store from the warm wood tones, Edison light bulbs, and antique Persian rug that make the space feel like you've been welcomed into Brett’s wonderous living room.