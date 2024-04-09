The Best Weed Dispensaries in Every Part of LA
Light up in a private cabana overlooking a koi pond or a good old-fashioned cannabis lounge.
In some neighborhoods in LA, there are more cannabis dispensaries than Starbucks. With over 1,481 dispensaries to choose from, finding the best ones hidden in the vast concrete jungle between the beach and the mountains can be hazy and overwhelming. Green cross signs light up billboards and storefronts, some spots are low-key with no signage whatsoever, and others look like high-end jewelry stores.
While we are grateful to live in a cannabis-progressive bubble where you can openly smoke weed at a restaurant and enjoy the convenience of ordering your goods same-day delivery to your doorstep, you’ll discover more by stopping into your neighborhood shop to chat with the budtenders. They’ll fill you in on what’s fresh and introduce you to strains you’ve never tried before. Just make sure to bring cash to avoid paying extra fees.
Whatever your style or reasons for consumption, here’s where to find the best cannabis experiences in Los Angeles.
Dispensaries in East LA
East LA
Enter this dispensary through the secret bookshelf passageway, and be transported into a secret Prohibition-era style dispensary with vintage-style dark walnut butcher-block countertops and shelves, brick walls, herringbone floor pattern, plush leather Chesterfield couches, and cozy lounge corners. This hidden spot has knowledgable budtenders, a killer music playlist, and plenty of free parking in addition to an excellent selection of cannabis products.
Dispensaries on the Westside
Venice
Green Goddes is a longstanding, trusted community-focused dispensary that has been around for 15 years with a focus on deepening members' and tourists’ cannabis knowledge. Pick up a copy of their quarterly magazine Muse that’s distributed free in Venice, and enjoy a well-curated selection of cannabis from California’s finest growers and producers. The redesigned space features a giant green goddess mural out front and retro touches like an art deco-style horseshoe counter, lighting fixtures, and decor. Plus, they sell clones in seedling pots if you’d like to try growing a plant at home.
Marina del Rey
Formerly Marina Caregivers, this newly designed shop is a hospitality-forward shopping experience where guests can sit and smell the flowers at the Blossom Bar by squeezing custom-designed atomizers, sending a puff of aromas into the air to smell, like one might do while wine tasting but with the cannabis flower’s natural terpene profile. Highway’s private label selection of flower offers added value for customers by providing four grams in an eighth, rather than the standard 3.5 grams. For concentrate connoisseurs, step into the temperature controlled Scorpion Dab Bar to shop for concentrates in a private room.
Malibu
Just south of the Malibu Pier and Zuma Jay’s surf spot, 99 High Tide is a woman-owned shop that focuses on cannabis as a healing plant medicine that carries organically farmed, sun-grown cannabis brands. The storefront is also a transformational boutique suppling locally created art, crystals, healing elixirs, art, fashion, superfood products, and other higher consciousness products. They also offer complimentary massage, sound healing, breath work, and Reiki for patients in the shop’s healing cove. Join in on the community events throughout the year including High Tea, art exhibitions, beach clean-ups, and charity surf events.
Sawtelle
The sleek, elegant wood and smooth concrete aesthetics of Ebra feel like walking into a modern Japanese onsen. At the center of the Sawtelle location is a stunning 20-foot tree stretching up towards the skylights for an immersive experience. Shelves in this high-end cannabis dispensary are lined with a wide variety of products to suit any taste, preference, and budget. Guests are welcome to lounge and relax in the comfortable seating area and enjoy complimentary treats from the cafe.
Multiple locations
Founded by Cypress Hill rapper B-Real, Dr Greenthumb’s is known for their signature strains of flower as well as B-Real’s Insane brand of cannabis. Walking through the LAX location, decor elements like a chain-link mural and photo gallery incorporate the Dr. Greenthumb’s story into the store, making it feel more like a museum of art and weed culture from B-Real’s history with the band.
Dispensaries in the Valley
Studio City
Step into the lobby and you’re greeted by song lyrics from Red Hot Chili Pepper’s “Dosed,” Tom Petty “Wildflowers,” and a quote from Jimi Hendrix alongside black and white portraits of LA music legends Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses, Dr. Dre, Marvin Gaye, and many more. These portraits from Annie Leibovitz, Jim Marshall, Neal Preston, and Terry O’Neill celebrate the musical soundtrack of Los Angeles and accompany the shopping experience. Powered by Project Cannabis, the staff knows their stuff and have been serving this community for over 15 years.
Woodland Hills
The ideal spot to bring your parents and grandparents, Atrium maintains the calming ambience of a day spa. Inside, guests are greeted with sunlight pouring into the bright, beautiful space with high ceilings and budtenders wearing polished polo shirts with luxury lifestyle magazines placed neatly near the cozy sofas. Crystal-cut glass display cases and polished marble-topped counters show off the high-end luxury cannabis goods in a serene oasis.
Sherman Oaks
Inside this woodsy, forest-themed dispensary is an assortment of high-quality cannabis products. You’ll find all the top brands here and a good selection of flower, but the spot to visit is next door at The Other Path. A cute holistic wellness store where you’ll find a variety of herbal plant-based sundries and accessories, including Bear Blends smokeable herbs, hemp CBD topicals and tinctures, and other magical plant-based items of the fungal variety. Check the event calendar for special events at their private space, The Green Room.
Dispensaries in Hollywood
West Hollywood
There are three distinct spaces at this cannabis destination owned by and located next to Pleasure Chest, a longstanding adult boutique in West Hollywood. From the exquisitely designed, Cuban-inspired, apothecary-style dispensary Pleasure Med on the first floor, to the dreamy and luxurious upstairs restaurant and smoking lounge Irie, as well as cocktail bar Hind located behind the dispensary, this spot is a must-visit for any cannabis lover. Sink into the plush, pink velvet couches in Irie, where the menu has been crafted by fine dining chefs, while smoking your joint freely, and grab an alcoholic cocktail downstairs at Hind. Bring cash for cannabis purchases.
West Hollywood
The Woods is a one-of-a-kind dispensary and cannabis consumption lounge in West Hollywood. Co-owned by Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, and John McEnroe, the magical 3,000 square foot lounge is an outdoor weed wonderland where guests can openly smoke and consume cannabis products amidst squawking parrots and lush jungle landscaping. The consumption lounge is open to the public, and you can only consume what’s purchased from the dispensary. Try one of the sun-grown cannabis options, the most popular being Moon Made Farms and Farm Cut, or order a cannabis-infused beverage from the tiki bar. Booking a private cabana overlooking the koi pond in the Ganja Giggle Garden includes a cannabis concierge service, starting at $150 for 90 minutes. Next door and connected by a secret passageway is Holy Water, a cocktail lounge by the same owners.
West Hollywood
Walk into this dreamy indoor-outdoor space and grab a seat on the beautiful patio covered in olive trees and greenery at the first cannabis restaurant and consumption lounge in West Hollywood. Re-opened after a hiatus, guests can order food, flower, pre-rolls, and edibles from a limited cannabis menu and choose an elaborate bong to enjoy at the table or request rolling papers and a grinder. Bring-your-own weed is allowed with a $25 fee for every two people; just make sure to bring cash for cannabis purchases. Food and drink purchases may be charged on credit or debit. For those who prefer boozy drinks with their meal, there’s a separate patio with a bar serving wine and beer where you can order from the same menu.
West Hollywood
A floor-to-ceiling video wall is the centerpiece inside this bright, airy, chic space with marble counters. The million-pixel 8K display screen plays moody, tranquil naturescapes, and depending on the day, the video wall may change up to show a sports game. Kind and informative budtenders are milling about, happy to give you a tour. Located across the street from the OG Cannabis Cafe, Calma is a good spot to pick up goods if you prefer to bring your own cannabis (for an added fee) to the cafe, which has a limited cannabis menu.
West Hollywood
This dispensary’s cannabis consumption lounge on the second floor is known for its full calendar of events, including drag brunch, comedy shows, sound baths, high tea, and a Lit Club writer’s meetup every Wednesday from 12–4pm. Request a smoking accessory from the bong bar, or grab a sunny spot on the outdoor patio overlooking Santa Monica Boulevard. When hunger hits, order food from nearby restaurants by scanning the QR code at the table; it will be conveniently delivered to you at the lounge.
West Hollywood
Located in a three-story space with spectacular rooftop views of the city, the LA location of the famous NYC cannabis social club is a private space for members to gather, spark up, and engage in meaningful conversation. They’ve got everything for your stoner needs; check out the munchies and coffee bar for all your favorite snacks and drinks. Members have access to enjoy the space and attend special events, including industry mixers, special DJ sets from artists like The Alchemist, movie nights, stoner arts and crafts, and so much more. The Astor Club is located at a private undisclosed address, and you must be referred by a member to join. Try your luck sending a direct message to @astorclubla on Instagram.
Multiple locations
MMD got its start as a longtime medical dispensary advocating for safe and legal cannabis access for over a decade. With multiple locations across Los Angeles, each location carries products from social equity brands and participates in community cause programs that support and reflect the neighborhoods they serve. Impressively, their shops proudly host substance abuse counseling with certified counselors providing weekly group meetings, meetups, and resources. The dispensary owners are the subject of a weed reality show produced by Jimmy Kimmel, premiering April 20 on Hulu.
Multiple locations
Fans of Wonderbrett’s ultra-premium rare genetics and exotic terpene profiles will love the flagship dispensary store in Hollywood. Legacy grower Brett Feldman is an artist and cultivating incredible strains and terpene profiles is his art. There’s a classic timeless feel in the interior of the store from the warm wood tones, Edison light bulbs, and antique Persian rug that make the space feel like you've been welcomed into Brett’s wonderous living room.
Dispensaries in Northeast LA
Eagle Rock
Here, wellness consultants are vastly knowledgeable about cannabis as a medicine and truly listen to your questions and needs. One of the longest-running dispensaries in Los Angeles, this shop catered to medical cannabis patients long before recreational cannabis was legalized. These days, they persist after 17 years as a community wellness center, carrying a variety of high-quality products with an emphasis on Sun+Earth-certified brands. Cornerstone Wellness is one of the few dispensaries in Southern California that consistently carries a wide variety of regenerative, sun-grown cannabis from craft farmers. Plus, they’re two-time Emerald Cup winners for “Best Dispensary in Southern California.”
Dispensaries in Central LA
Downtown LA
Considered the first gayborhood and safe space in cannabis, Green Qween is a vibrant LGBTQ+ and BIPOC owned social equity dispensary that actively supports the community and is all about supporting queer culture year round. The product selection lining the beautifully-designed soft coral and periwinkle colored interior shelves are carefully chosen to align with the dispensary’s commitment to quality and values. The dispensary is also a social enterprise whose profits contribute to the creation of the DTLA Proud LGBTQ+ Community Center.
Mid-City
This spot offers a crazy good deal—40% off your entire purchase when you spend $50 or more. The modern-day, chic minimalist apothecary with exposed wood beam ceilings and a graphic black and white patterned pop-up shop section features welcoming budtenders and a wide selection of premium flower and brands to choose from.
Mid-City
Wyllow is a sensory design spectacle packed into a teeny tiny space. As soon as you’ve stepped into this woman-owned social equity dispensary, you feel as if you’ve been transported into a secret hidden world with its infinity mirror effect. Colorful neon LED lights stream across the ceiling and frame the mirrored interior reflecting the glass jars and packages of elegant cannabis products displayed in bright light boxes, and plush corner booths provide a comfortable spot for one-on-one consultations. In addition, Wyllow hosts community events and workshops hosted by womxn and BIPOC creatives and wellness professionals.
Mid-City
This is the ultimate LA destination that blends cannabis, streetwear, and music. A newly opened flagship Cookies dispensary, down the street from the original location, was personally designed by Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. At the center of the Melrose Avenue shopping district, the instantly recognizable Cookies blue storefront stands out amongst the flashy cars and celebs. The dim, vibey interior with neon blue lights feels like the inside of Berner’s intergalactic space nightclub, stocked with glowing glass jars filled with frosty nugs of Cookies’ signature strains and items specifically catered to LA.
Multiple locations
Described as the “Cheers of dispensaries,” this is a shop that lives its mission of “Weed for the People” that’s emblazoned in neon lights inside the shops. The budtenders are happy to provide excellent customer service, and accessible, high-quality cannabis at their 22 stores across California. Another reason to love this dispensary chain is Catalyst Cares, their community engagement and outreach program that works with surrounding communities that pushes for fair, community-based, progressive efforts in the cannabis industry to become a catalyst for change.
Dispensaries in South LA
Crenshaw
At the helm of Gorilla RX is "The Kikas," the mother-daughter duo, Kika Keith and Kika Howze who are owners of the dispensary, social equity activists, and empowering community leaders in the Crenshaw District. Their efforts led to the opening of the first Black-owned, woman-led cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles that reinvests back into the community and helps other Black entrepreneurs and social equity applicants. Their budtenders can help navigate and provide recommendations amongst the plethora of products from Black, women, and LBGT+ owned brands, and the dispensary’s community events are not to be missed.
South Los Angeles
This Black- and women-owned, education-forward cannabis dispensary is designed like an art deco speakeasy, with jazz music crooning in the background. It's almost like a throwback to the 1920s and ‘30s when jazz musicians, writers, and activists in Black communities gathered in secretive tea pads to smoke reefer, drink, listen to jazz, and share big ideas. Josephine & Billie’s is a welcoming space for women of color to explore cannabis, and its product line reflects the diversity of the community it serves. Don’t miss their First Sunday community events and afternoon high tea workshops.