the best things to do on a weekend in long beach

The best way to explore the street art of Long Beach is on two wheels. Rent a bike (there are 50 peppered throughout the city) at one of the Downtown bike-share kiosks and start off at The Varden Hotel, where you’ll find a Tristan Eaton mural on the side wall near the parking lot, called “James Jean” (if the artwork looks familiar, it’s because her work is also all over the Arts District in Downtown LA). Then bike over to Berlin Bistro to spot the whimsical, cartoon-like mural of a young skater boy painted by Bumblebee Loves You. Directly across the street from the bistro, in the alley, you’ll find another mural by the Barcelona-based artist, Cinta Vidal. The Hotel Royal, Aquarium of the Pacific, and the Queensway Bridge also have colorful murals from various artists that are worth adding to your bike adventures that have all emerged from the week-long festival called POW! WOW! The initiative, which originated in Hawaii and has since expanded globally, was inspired by the Native Americans and meant to bring the art community together with local and international artists painting installations all over cities around the globe.