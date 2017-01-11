Is It Actually Possible to Go Surfing and Snowboarding in the Same Day? I Found Out.

For time immemorial, a lot of people have argued that the ability to go surfing and snowboarding in one day is what makes Southern California so great. But let’s be honest: it’s something a lot of people talk about, but no one’s ever really done. So when the opportunity came up for me to give it a shot... of course I said yes.

Well yes, with caveat: I have never surfed before, and the last time I went snowboarding was about 10 years ago. There are few people in the world less equipped to attempt to surf and snowboard in the same day.

So, yep, I said yes anyways.