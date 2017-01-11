Ditch the Coffee Shop, and Work at These More Exciting LA Places Instead

West Hollywood

This might be one of LA’s best kept secrets... until now. Don’t be distracted by all the flashy furniture; it’s what’s upstairs that counts. Walk up three floors until you lose your breath -- not because you need to step up your workout game (though there’s that) -- but because of the spectacular panoramic views of LA that are bestowed upon you. You’ll emerge onto a 10,000sqft rooftop park complete with trees, shade canopies, and the most luxurious lounge furniture that is just begging for someone to sit on it -- mostly because no one knows about this hidden oasis. But wait, there’s more: specifically, a ping pong table AND a pool table, free Wi-Fi, and a killer playlist. The only thing this place is missing is a server taking your drink order. Throw away your coffee, and migrate your work day here. Immediately.