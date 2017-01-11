LA's Coolest Work Spaces Put Your Office to Shame

Movember

Culver City

Forget to shave that burly beard this morning? Not to worry. At the Movember offices, you can trade your office chair for the barber chair (though most of the dudes in this office sport a handlebar ‘stache or some form of fuzz -- which is pretty much required come November -- so maybe just a trim). The entrance to the office is, in fact, a real barber shop -- open to the public on Monday - Wednesday from 11-7pm and Thursday & Friday from 12-8pm. And no, this is not a testosterone-only zone. There are women (called Mo Sistas) who are also on a mission to save the, um... nuts by addressing men’s health issues, including prostate and testicular cancer. If the floor-to-ceiling mirrors or ballet barres aren’t a dead giveaway that the space is an old dance studio (previously owned by Debbie Allen), then maybe the shiny disco ball in the middle of the high-beamed space is, which gives a whole new meaning to “Meet me on the dance floor.” And don’t worry about dashing out to catch the tail end of happy hour, because at Movember, there’s a fully stocked, built-in bar, so you can pour yourself a stiff one and drink with your Mo Bros and Mo Sistas during the official Thursday happy hour or First Fridays, a nod to the Venice street festival, where they invite the community to join for a drink.