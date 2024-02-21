Everything We Know About Destination Crenshaw, LA’s New Open-Air Museum

Crenshaw Boulevard has been the epicenter of LA’s Black culture for decades. Now, a new public arts project that centers Black artists is hoping to give the historic street a fresh look, while carving out an official space for LA’s Black community.

Destination Crenshaw, the incoming open-air museum designed by architect Zena Howard, has been in the works since 2020. It's set to span 1.3 miles down Crenshaw Boulevard and run along the new extension of the Metro K Line, and it's meant to serve as a community space for gatherings, protests, and celebrations.

The first and largest component of the project, Sankofa Park, is set to be unveiled this month and will feature an elevated walkway and viewing platform, as well as more than 100 works by Black artists with connections to LA, including sculptures by Maren Hassinger, Artis Lane, and Kehinde Wiley. Along with the art, Destination Crenshaw is reforesting the street, adding a string of pocket parks and planting more than 800 trees. Once completed, it will be the largest public Black art project in the United States.

Since 2000, Hyde Park’s Great Wall of Crenshaw has served as the the heart of the street’s Black community. Thanks to Destination Crenshaw, the 800-foot long mural of Black icons like Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman will receive a refresh by its original artists, the Rocking the Nation graffiti crew.

The latest update on Destination Crenshaw reveals Sankofa Park will open on February 24. Follow their Instagram to stay up to date on the newest installments.