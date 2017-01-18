I Went to Disneyland for the First Time -- As a Childless Adult. Here's What Happened.

Not having children at Disneyland is not inherently weird

It's even less weird than being the person that goes to Chuck E. Cheese just to play arcade games. And honestly, Disneyland really does seem like a place for all ages. There's a lot of nostalgia, plenty of things to do that aren't kiddie rides, and you can drink there. There were only two moments where I felt like I was out of place.

We hopped in the single-rider line for the Radiator Springs Racers ride in Cars Land, which is an attraction I was particularly interested in because I had read an article about Jon Hale, a man who, as of November 2015, had ridden Radiator Springs Racers 5,096 times and was working towards his ultimate goal of 10,000 times. As luck would have it, I spotted Hale getting his photo taken with one of the Cars Land cast members while holding a sign that read 8,400. Getting close, Hale! Anyhow, being in the single-rider line means you get separated from your party and put in whatever next car has room. On this ride, Nelson and I wound up in different cars and I ended up with only children. Two petite sisters, perhaps ages 7 and 11, shared the front seat of our 'car’ with me. The ride was one of the better ones I tried as the sandstone scenery that surrounded the ‘race’ is quite fetching, yet the entire time, the idea of being this tall adult sitting next to a bunch of children in a pretend car was mildly humorous and slightly embarrassing.