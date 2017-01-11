Everything You Need to Know to Rock Out at FYF 2016

T T he annual FYF Fest sure has grown up a lot since the days of local punk and indie lineups, crammed into a few sweaty Echo Park venues when it was first launched in 2004 by music promoter Sean Carlson. Now in its twelfth year and produced by Goldenvoice, the annual music festival draws big-name acts from across the worlds of indie, electronic, and hip-hop -- including plenty of hometown heroes -- as well as throngs of stylishly-clad fans. And yes, as you may have heard, the festival’s acronym stands for F*ck Yeah Fest -- with another “Fest” added on for good measure – just don’t tell grandma, because she’s a stickler for redundancy.