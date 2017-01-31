The LA Dog Instagrams You Need to Be Following

Tuna the Chiweenie may not be like one of those supermodel pooches who get to strut their stuff at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, but this Chihuahua-dachshund mix with a serious overbite gets our vote for “best in show.” Scroll through his Instagram feed, which by the way has a whopping 1.8 million followers, and you’ll find him looking like a Poindexter with his bow tie and suspenders, or adorably decked out for Halloween as a tuna sub from Subway. There’s even a book about him on Amazon with a five-star rating, and a viral meme created in his honor. It’s hard to imagine that this loving pup was once abandoned by his former owner on the side of the road in San Diego, but luckily his current BFF Courtney Dasher adopted him from an LA farmers market and turned him into a megastar. It must have been love at first overbite.