Free Things to Do on New Year's Eve in LA

Obviously you want to get weird on New Year’s Eve, but weird shouldn’t also equal broke. There’s no need to spend $150 on an open bar that you’ll end up forgetting about anyways. From an insane fireworks show to Grand Park's three-stage concert, these eight LA New Year's Eve events are just as great as that open bar, but will leave you with a little bit more money to tip your bartender. Because they’re all absolutely free.
Get your party on in Grand Park
Downtown
By far LA’s biggest free party (and maybe LA’s biggest party, period) is Downtown’s rager at Grand Park, which includes, food, photo booths, art, and three stages of live music (including Hunter Hunted, Gavin Turek, and Louis Vivet).
Turbo-chill at Wendell
Downtown
There won’t be a cover charge on NYE at this super-friendly neighborhood bar, plus they’ve got decent specials: $3-$4 cans and $6-$7 drafts (including brews from the brand-spankin’-new Mumford Brewery).
Toast 10 times at Big Bar at Alcove
Los Feliz
One New Year’s toast not enough for you? Big Bar has your back, as they will be ringing in the New Year in 10 different time zones. Show up at 3pm to kick off 2016 with a Star-Wars-appropriate Tai Fighter or a show up at 8pm for a delicious on-draft AleSmith brew. Or just join ‘em for all 10 toasts since no cover is worth cheersing to.
Unleash you inner Katy Perry with Marina del Rey’s fireworks
Marina del Rey Harbor
Sometimes simplicity is the best, and that is exactly what Marina del Rey has locked down for December 31st. Head to the harbor around 7pm to catch a live stream of the New York ball-drop, followed immediately by a giant, 10 minute fireworks show.
Skip the imbibing at #Boom!
West Hollywood Auditorium
If you’re of the drug- and alcohol-free persuasion, #Boom! in West Hollywood will be partying all night with a DJ, dancing, food, games, and what they’re predicting to be over 700 guests. The shenanigans kick off at 8pm.
Get cozy at The Blue Lounge at Moonshadows
Malibu
Though Moonshadows will be dazzling their paying guests with pre-fixe menus, the Blue Lounge will be wide open and free of any cover charge (plus, views of the ocean!).
Have a crafty NYE at Angel City Brewery
Downtown
Angel City will be kicking off a big-time fiesta for the third NYE party in a row. Get ready for food (from Kai Kai Dumplings, Market Burgers, and Peaches' Smokehouse!), live music from Naked Walrus, J.U.I.C.E., and Dirty Lingo, a midnight toast, party favors for the first 150 guests, and, obviously Angel City brews. You can get down with them starting at 4pm, which probably means, let’s be honest, you’re falling asleep before the ball drops.
Be chillin’ like a villain at Villains Tavern
Downtown
Villains will be chillin’ hard all night with no cover, no reservations, happy hour until 9pm, and even a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. They’ll also have specials on drinks (and punch bowls, so, see ya later) as well as a ton of NYE party schwag. Moonlight Graham and DJ Doc Skulley will ring in 2016 with you as well, so let them do all the work for ya. No need to be a hero (get it???????).
