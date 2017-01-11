The Craziest Requests From Los Angeles Hotel Guests as Told by LA's Concierges

During your last hotel stay you may have called the concierge at some point and maybe asked for recommendations for a great Italian restaurant for your anniversary dinner or where you could pick up a pair of the new Yeezys before they sold out. But we bet you probably didn’t ask where you could buy a pet goat or if they could install a stripper pole in the suite, right? (Or maybe you did, in which case please let us know in the comments which hair band you played drums for in the '80s.) All of the above, however, were actual requests to the staff at the Montage Beverly Hills.

LA is home to some of the most iconic hotels in the world that are not only rich in history, but also ooze juicy tales that would give any gossip magazine a run for their money. Demanding hotel guests can range from high-profile celebrities to Middle Eastern royalty to your-not-so-average filthy-rich jet-setter, many of whom often have very particular requests during their hotel stays. With that in mind, we spoke to concierges at some of the top hotels around town to find out what they so desperately needed in the wee hours of the night.