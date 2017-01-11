22 Tweets That You Would Only Find in LA

Living in LA has its perks, among them sunshine nearly every day, proximity to the world’s most talented creators in art, music, and fashion, and access to the best street food in America. But it also means swiping left on someone because they live 13 miles (or 56 minutes) away from you, or seeing a man dressed as Jesus walk down Sunset Blvd and then speed away in a luxury car. Of course, Angelenos go straight to Twitter to share their comical anecdotes, and if you were to troll the hashtags #LAproblems or #onlyinLA, you’d realize you’re not alone in this occasionally yoga pant-wearing, superficially charged, gluten-free city -- which is why we did just that. Read on to see the most hilarious tweets that your East Coast friends will never understand.