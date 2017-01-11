Meet Furlesque: The Burlesque Troupe Who Are Also Furries. And Movie Stars. Maybe.

"The challenge with any kind of theater is always that audiences are looking for a different kind of interaction from their entertainment. Part of what made what we were doing that was so special was that we really wanted to facilitate that in a face to face kind of way. Performer. Audience member. Right here. Linked in," Evyn says.

To add immersion, guests could find flyers for Lost Cat, a feline character played by Baldion. Calling the number on the flyer would lead to Bella's voicemail, where she informed the caller that Lost Cat was safe with her and Granny, but if you knew or were the owner to please let her know. Guests might also encounter anthropomorphic rats, dogs, and birds in the alleyway outside, or mice skittering around the performance space prior to the show. Unlike the cats, these other animals were not strictly portrayed by woman.