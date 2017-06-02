Your 2017 Guide to Pride Month in LA

It’s finally Pride month in Los Angeles, and if the best queer parties start with outrage, this June should be one for the ages. The party floats of the old-school Pride parade are replaced this year by the very serious #ResistMarch, set to coincide with protest marches across the country.
But who says you can’t protest in a Speedo? Grab your Pride Guide, hit the streets, and get ready to enjoy flying bikes, marching dykes, hot trans parties, and big gay lip locks on the kiss cam in Dodger Stadium.
Friday - Saturday
Jun 2-3
Venice
Kick off your Pride at Venice’s block party to light the rainbow-colored V-E-N-I-C-E banner above the corner of Pacific and Windward. Surfers, psychics, and tech billionaires dance to the beats of crowd favorite DJ Victor Rodriguez. And don’t miss those after-parties!
Tuesday
Jun 6
Staples Center City View
LA's own WNBA champs are partnering with LA Pride for an LGBT Pride Night at the Staples Center, with a post-game women's party at the Staples Center's City View rooftop afterwards. The post-game's 21+, though, so keep that in mind.
Thursday
Jun 8
Venue TBD
It’s raining divas as Martha Wash, Kristine W., and Jackie Beat take the stage for Paws/LA's Glitterama benefit concert. Here’s your chance to dance your paws off for a great cause: keeping seniors and low-income folks together with their pets. Oh, and the whole shindig will be DJ’d by the Perry Twins.
Friday
Jun 9
Venue TBD
Fierce trans pride belongs to everyone at this free-to-the-public celebration on the Pride Fest grounds. Dance to live music (lineup TBA at press time) and show the world that love is a many-gendered thing. Enter through the San Vicente and Melrose Gate.
Friday
Jun 9
Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers step it up this year as presenting partners for the official LA Pride kickoff party. Pregame festivities begin with an all-star lineup of LGBT celebs and activists. Sexy gay dad Matt Bomer throws out the first pitch, Glee’s studly Dot Marie Jones sings the "National Anthem," and after the game, it’s everybody on the field for fireworks.
Friday
Jun 9
City of West Hollywood
All the ingredients for the lesbian rite you crave: a purposeful march featuring motorcycles, lesbian political icon Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a live DJ, and the Nasty Women’s Drum Circle of Long Beach.
Friday
Jun 9
Leimert Park
African-American Pride comes home to historic Leimert Park with an LGBTIQQA resource fair, a community discussion, and a screening of the Best Picture of 2016, Moonlight.
Saturday
Jun 10
Various Locations
You don’t have to break a sweat to enjoy the big finish of this epic, seven-day California bike ride where thousands of cyclists raise big bucks for HIV and AIDS services. Just show up and cheer your heart out as riders speed (or stagger) across the finish line.
Saturday
Jun 10
La LGBT Center
You know that awful troll who harassed you when you were a teen at your first Pride? Yeah, that won’t happen here. This registration-only event, co-sponsored by LA Pride and the LA LGBT Center, is drug-, alcohol-, and troll-free. Enjoy!
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 10-11
West Hollywood Park
Everybody hydrate! Once you get inside, this big queer fairground can feel as endless as an Ikea. You’ll be dancing to Chromeo, followed on Sunday by festival headliner Brandy, plus all kinds of up-and-coming queer performing talent in between. And make time to buy the Pride merch you love. Do they still sell freedom rings? You’ll know soon enough.
Sunday
Jun 11
Hollywood & Highland
Sorry, Stonewall, but Los Angeles was the real birthplace of the LGBT revolution. #ResistMarch reclaims our activist legacy with this year’s all-inclusive march for LGBT civil rights and the human rights of all people. Grand Marshal Alexei Romanov helped to organize the original Black Cat protests 50 years ago, and remains a mainstay of LA’s activist and leather communities.
Friday
Jun 16
LA LGBT Center
The Center presents this two-day workshop, which kicks off with BigQueerConvo: an evening with motivational speaker Aydian Dowling. Saturday’s events range from a name-changing clinic to karaoke and a Varie’T’y show.
Saturday
Jun 24
Pickwick Gardens
It’s never too late to attend your senior prom! One of the Center’s most popular events, this party is where the tuxes and the gowns get draped on the right bodies -- and the music goes on and on. Priced right at a suggested $5 to $10 donation.
Saturday
Jun 24
Hollywood Bowl
The perfect way to end your Pride celebration. Old, young, gay, or straight, nobody is immune to the revisionist charms of this Hollywood warhorse -- especially when masses of gay boys are finding their inner Julie Andrews, and hundreds of lesbians are booing her marriage to Christopher Plummer.
