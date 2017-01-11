Lifestyle

The Best Burlesque Shows in Los Angeles

By Published On 05/27/2016 By Published On 05/27/2016
Sultry Sweet Burlesque & Variety Show
Audrey Deluxe | Jason Kamimura Photography/Sultry Sweet Burlesque & Variety Show

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

When you're in the mood to be teased, but you want something a bit more theatrical than you'll find at the local strip club, there's only one solution: a burlesque show.

LA's home to many talented performers, some of whom twirl from the ceiling on hoops, while others gyrate around the room dressed like Donald Trump. Whatever your fancy -- be it a smoldering striptease or a raucous vaudeville act -- LA's got a burlesque show for you. Here are 11 of our favorites.

Related

related

Every Single LA Strip Club, Sorted by Neighborhood and Nudity Level

related

28 Great LA Date Ideas, Sorted by Commitment Level

related

11 Long Beach Secrets You Had No Idea Existed

related

Every Single LA Strip Club, Sorted by Neighborhood and Nudity Level
The Lalas, Burlesque!
The Lalas, Burlesque!

The LaLas

Multiple locations
The LaLas are seven women who put on a 75-minute show of tight choreography and eye-popping moves. They’re based in LA, so assuming they aren't on tour, you stand a good chance of catching them at one of their many shows -- they frequent Federal Bar, both in Long Beach and NoHo. These talented dancers are all pros, with a list of film and TV credits under their garters that include Beyoncé's "Who Run The World?" video, X Factor UK, and America's Got Talent.

WTF-lesque
WTF-lesque

WTF-lesque

Multiple locations
This unconventional show features songs with themes drawing from horror, '90s nostalgia, and things you might not normally associate with a burlesque act. Jessica Rabbit? Sure, makes sense. Chucky the killer doll, and Capt. Jack Sparrow (complete with glued-on facial hair) popping out of a treasure chest? Not so much, but WTF-lesque makes it work, marrying sexy sashaying with a keen sense of pop culture-infused humor. It's one of the only places where you'll see someone do a striptease to Rebecca Black's "Friday," as they slowly transform from a pop singer into a certain hockey-mask-wearing serial killer who also loves Fridays.

Monday Night Tease

Three Clubs (address and info)

Hollywood
This weekly show bills itself as LA's longest-running burlesque, going strong for over a decade at Hollywood’s Three Clubs. A rotating cast of sexy dancers undress to myriad themes, from classic burlesque to more... contemporary choices (someone once did a Pennywise the Clown routine). The atmosphere is festive and fun, so expect a vaudeville vibe with lots of innuendo from busty host Lili VonSchtupp -- and if you go on your birthday, expect a spanking.

The Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque
The Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque

The Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque

Harvelle’s (address and info)

Long Beach
Every week, Harvelle's in Long Beach hosts Underground Comedy & Burlesque with the The Dirty Little Secrets Burlesque. However, it's not uncommon for there to be more burlesque on other nights of the week if you check the bar's events calendar. The Dirty Little Secrets call themselves the "Chinatown of burlesque," in that there’s a little something for everyone (including classic burlesque, ballet, and belly dancing) among over 20 performers. If you can't make it to Harvelle's on a Tuesday, the troupe performs regularly around Orange and LA counties, and hosts the occasional class or workshop for the burlesque curious.

Victory Variety Hour

Multiple locations
Performing frequently around Los Angeles, this troupe (led by Penny Starr, Jr.) can get pretty wild and risqué, and is specifically known for pushing the envelope with subversive routines. There's even an act titled “The Wrong Show,” which consists of the most politically incorrect acts you can imagine -- working titles for skits include “FoXXX News,” “Interracial Freaky Friday,” and “The Care and Feeding of Your Vagina.”

The Hollywood Jane Revue

Hollywood Jane Revue

Rockwell Table and Stage (address and info)

Los Feliz
For magic, burlesque, and even boylesque, check out the Hollywood Jane Revue. Created by Blanche Bourgeois, this group’s been twirling tassels at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Feliz for the past three years, with fun, nerdy themes like I Spy and Fantasy Adventure. They've even done a Bob's Burgers group tease, which is either way sexier than you’d think or exactly as sexy, depending on your sensibilities.

Lucha VaVOOM

The Mayan Theater (address and info)

Downtown LA
Found by Rita D'Albert and Liz Fairbairn in 2012, this fantastic show combines striptease with Luchadores -- authentic masked Mexican wrestlers -- and comedy (of course). In classic lucha libre fashion, you will watch dramatic tales of good and evil unfold in the ring through thrilling stunts, interspersed with scintillating performances by aerialists, hula hoopers, pole pros and sensuous shakers. Plus, you'll get a good laugh from hosts Tom Kenny, Dana Gould and Blaine Capatch, as well as the occasional guest comic: Jack Black, Drew Carey and Chris Hardwick have stopped by in the past.

related

I Did the New, Very Weird, Emotion-Releasing Sound Bath Spa Treatment

related

28 Great LA Date Ideas, Sorted by Commitment Level
Devil's Playground Burlesque
Devil's Playground Burlesque

Devil's Playground Burlesque

The Dragonfly (address and info)

Hollywood
Devil's Playground, produced by burlesque performer Courtney Cruz, is best known for its Star Wars-themed shows, during which you can watch Storm Troopers, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker and even Wookies and droids strip down. Of course, there’s more than just “Star Girls,” as it's called: there’s also a trippy Wicked Oz show, because who hasn’t wondered what’s underneath that Tin man costume? 

Peepshow Menagerie

Fais Do-Do (address and info)

West Adams
Each month, Peepshow Menagerie puts on a provocative homage to a different theme. Some are more modern, like the upcoming “Sintendo” show, while others draw from retro motifs like pulp detective novels and sci-fi flicks from the '50s and '60s -- and it gets even nerdier still, with themes like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. The monthly shows go down at Fais Do-Do on West Adams, though you can sometimes catch them at alternative venues.

Sultry Sweet Burlesque & Variety Show
Sultry Sweet Burlesque & Variety Show

Sultry Sweet Burlesque & Variety Show

El Cid (address and info)

Silver Lake 
Formed in 2012, Sultry Sweet combines burlesque, contortion, aerialists, comedy, magic, and vaudeville with a live, 8-piece band. The show’s found a perfect venue in El Cid, Silver Lake's gorgeous Spanish flamenco bar, occasionally dabbling in fetish-y, BDSM-inspired, or horror-themed shows, like the Drop Dead Gorgeous show -- and really, why not do a Linda Blair act if you’ve got a contortionist on hand? 

TRIPtease Burlesque

TRiP (address and info)

Santa Monica
The Dollface Dames take the stage for TRiPtease Burlesque on the first Wednesday of every month, which sees them work their magic accompanied by live music (courtesy of Lounge-O-Rama). On the off-chance you’re not able to make that show, have no fear: the remaining Wednesdays offer a rotating cast of LA's finest vixens and variety acts, all hosted by the original Dame herself, Lola Boutée.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Eliza Deckard is a reclusive journalist who loves horror films and is actually the one who has confused feelings about that Pennywise the Clown striptease.

1. Three Clubs 1123 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

Though you may remember it as the bar they go to in that movie where Vince Vaughn is skinny and cheats at NHL 94, Three Clubs also boasts a smoking patio w/ iron-embellished railings, and a bar stocked with only "unique" label booze, from which mixologist Joel Black has created a new menu featuring drinks like The Spicy One with basil, lime, jalapeno, agave & whiskey; and the Pepper Smash with whiskey, lemon, honey, basil, and bell pepper.

2. Harvelle's Blues Club 1432 4th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (Santa Monica)

The oldest live music venue on the Westside, Harvelle’s still plays host to nightly shows of blues, jazz, and burlesque because, let’s face it, acrobatic lingerie-clad dancers never go out of style.

3. Rockwell Table and Stage 1714 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (Los Feliz)

This indoor supper club-cum-bi-level open-air patio restaurant's totally upped the ante on menus with unique spins on classic eats like carrot cake french toast, brown sugar-marinaded prime rib of pork, and spicy tuna tacos, plus Norman-approved tipples including Ben's "Bobby Burns" Belles (sweet vermouth, Scotch, Benedictine, lemon twist), and Percevel's Pistachio Sour, a Grey Goose-er w/ an egg and pistaches, or what Kevin Costner regularly got on the set of Waterworld.

4. Mayan Theater 1038 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

This landmark movie palace-turned-nightclub is known for its regular concerts and frequent hosting of Lucha Va Voom, a boisterous event that includes Mexican wrestling, a drag queen strip tease, comedy, and audience participation.

5. Dragonfly Bar 6510 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90038 (Hollywood)

This Hollywood club is for more than just boozing and dancing: come here for quirky shows like Point Break Live! and wild Bingo nights.

6. Cafe-Club Fais Do-Do 5257 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 (Baldwin Hills)

Cafe Club Fais Do-Do on West Adams featuring a great lineup of monthly burlesque shows and live music. This happening hot spot showcases some of the best of Los Angeles' blues, jazz, world, comedy, funk, soul, rock, Brazilian salsa, and retro scenes. There are also drinks available to enjoy during the acts.

7. El Cid 4212 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

In the 1925, El Cid's predecessor, Jail Cafe -- picture a speakeasy that looks a hell of a lot like Elvis' 'Jailhouse Rock' (it was ahead of its time) -- was born. It then operated as a theater for a couple decades until it finally became LA's beloved El Cid in '63, and it's been serving up Latin fare and live entertainment acts ever since. Venezuelan Chef Juvenal Rodriguez uses local ingredients to create small-portion dishes with big flavor like ceviche, Spanish meatballs, and chicken empanadas. Stand up comedy, indie bands, and the occasional film keep this Silver Lake spot busy, so early birds catch the worms (well, tables) here.

8. Trip 2101 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (Santa Monica)

TRiP Santa Monica is known for the TRiPTease Burlesque shows every Wednesday night -- but on the first Wednesday of every month, you'll catch show-stopping The Dollface Dames take the stage and work their magic accompanied by live music (courtesy of Lounge-O-Rama). This venue also offers live jazz shows, stand-up comedy, dancing, food, and over 60 selections of beer to choose from.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
22 Tweets That You Would Only Find in LA

related

READ MORE
11 Things People in LA Are Irrationally Passionate About

related

READ MORE
The Best Activities in LA to Help You Pretend It's Actually Winter

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like