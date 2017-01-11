Whether you’re watching the sunrise on the beach or dancing late into the night beneath the twinkling stars of Hollywood, LA is full of magical moments that you won’t find anywhere else. And while it’s easy to get caught up in your usual routine, if you know where to look, you can find plenty of ways to make each day extraordinary. From an early morning dance party to a sunset horseback ride, here are the best ways to take 24 hours in LA to the next level.
How to Have the Most Extraordinary 24 Hours in LA
How to Have the Most Extraordinary 24 Hours in LA
Turn up at Daybreaker morning dance party
Multiple Locations
Crank up your morning with a twist (and shout) at the Daybreaker morning dance party. From 5:30am (yes, AM!), you’ll warm up with a deep house yoga session, followed by a high-intensity dance party with DJs and performances from local artists -- all before most people have gotten out of bed. Get ready to sweat.
Breakfast at the racetrack
Arcadia
Discover one of LA’s best kept secrets at the Santa Anita Racetrack, where you can eat breakfast while watching the horses and trainers on the track go through their 5am workout. Afterwards, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the stables and the silks room, and see where they filmed Seabiscuit.
Soar above the beach
Marina Del Rey
Get a mind-blowing bird’s-eye view of the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach, and waaaay beyond by parasailing 800 feet(!) above the water. Just don’t try to take selfies up there.
Catch a free show at the Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood
Be one of the lucky few Angelenos to watch the morning rehearsals at the amphitheatre before the big show. Call ahead to check availability, bring along coffee, and grab some of the best seats in the house for the LA Philharmonic and some of the world’s top musicians tune up. Oh, and did we mention that it’s free?
Kayak the LA River
Multiple Locations
Some people aren’t even aware that LA has a river running right through it, let alone that you can actually kayak on it. And far from the bed of concrete you might imagine, you’ll actually cruise by plants and wildlife.
Slide and dine above the skyline
Downtown
Soak up 360-degree views of the city from the recently-opened OUE Skyspace, then bend your mind even further by gliding down a glass slide 1,000ft above the ground. Then grab one of the best bites in town at 71 and Above.
Harvest your own fruit
Multiple Locations
If you prefer the view from the street, you can use one of the Fallen Fruit Collective’s maps to find where you can legally harvest your own lunch. From peaches and avocados to pomegranates and figs, there’s a moveable feast ripe for your picking.
Brunch like Caesar
Getty Villa, Pacific Palisades
Escape to the Mediterranean without straying far from the PCH with Tea by the Sea, a little-known secret at the stunning Getty Villa. Feast on tiered platters of paninis, scones, cakes, and cheeses before taking a private tour through the ancient Rome-inspired gardens.
Mariachi tunes and tacos
Boyle Heights
For a more musical lunch, hop the Gold Line to historic Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, where you can catch mariachi bands performing live and then devour some of the best tacos in LA at places like Carnitas El Momo, Mariscos Jalisco, and Guisados.
Scrub up for lunch
Koreatown
Treat yo’ self with saunas, scrubs, and massages at the co-ed Wi Spa in Koreatown, considered to bethe Disney of Korean spas. Plus, you can enjoy traditional Korean bites before or after your treatments.
Sip wine, get wild
Malibu
Malibu Wine Tasting is seriously next level. Cruise through a 1,000-acre ranch in an open-air jeep, sipping wine as onlooking giraffes, zebras, and other wild animals wonder what on earth you’re doing.
Eat a neighborhood (sort of)
Multiple Locations
Discover some of LA's best restaurants and hidden hole-in-the-walls via local experts on the Six Taste Food Tours. Sample food and drinks from a half-dozen places within a single neighborhood and learn some local history as you go.
Get on the lake
Echo Park
See Echo Park Lake from a rented paddle boat. Then grab a snack and coffee from Square One at the Boathouse to reward yourself for that serious upper body workout.
Toast the skyline
Downtown
Head to the Upstairs Bar at Ace Hotel for its incredible cocktails, killer views of downtown, Moroccan-style chairs, and pool. They also frequently have live music, DJs, pop-up shops, and tons of unique special events.
Look down on Hollywood
Multiple Locations
Glimpse jaw-dropping views of the city and spectacular sunsets by taking a helicopter tour high above Hollywood or downtown. Not many people have seen the city quite like this, so feel free to feel like the king of the world while you’re up there.
You're all about exploring new places and trying new things to make life exciting. The next time you embark on a new adventure, pack a Perrier and discover the extraordinary.
Get a new angle on Scorsese
Beverly Hills
Immerse yourself in Martin Scorsese’s classic films at For The Record: Scorsese, a live performance, all while enjoying speciality cocktails and food. The company tours the world performing tributes to Tarantino, Baz Luhrmann, John Hughes, and others, so catch them here while you can.
Make some magic
Hollywood
Put on your suit and tie (or borrow what you’re missing at the door), get the password right, and you might be lucky enough to get into the Magic Castle, LA's answer to Hogwarts. See some of the most talented magicians in the world, and just maybe the venue’s ghost.
Explore galleries and chow from food trucks
Downtown
Discover downtown’s best art galleries during the monthly Art Walk, where the you can often meet the artists, pick up some new art for your walls and then feast from the dozens of gourmet food trucks parked on the streets.
Ride off into the sunset
Hollywood
Saddle up for an epic horseback ride through Griffith Park for awesome views of the LA sunset, followed by a huge BBQ feast and live country music. Giddy-up!
Catch an open-air movie
Atwater Village
Why watch a movie inside a boring old movie theater when you can catch a flick at LA's only drive-in movie theater, Electric Dusk Drive-In? Chow down on eats from the grill and BYOB (for passengers, of course). There’s an astro-turf lawn if you prefer to picnic under the stars, and they’re dog-friendly so you can bring your FBFF (that’s furry best friend forever).
Disco dance and devour oysters
Multiple Locations
Head to Disco Dining Club for a decadent underground dance party that features a catered dinner, unlimited oysters, an open bar, elaborate live performances, art installations, and DJs spinning disco jams that will have you dancing into the wee hours. Just be sure to bring your best sparkly outfit.
Take a tumble at the roller derby
East LA
An LA Derby Dolls match promises to be the wildest event you’ve ever witnessed that involves roller skates (maybe even without the roller skates). Who knows, you may even get inspired to join in on one of their co-ed scrimmages. Let’s just hope you have good health care coverage.
Laugh and rock out at a legendary all-night deli
Fairfax
Head to the Kibbitz Room -- the bar loved by rockers from The Doors to Guns N’ Roses -- where you can catch late night live music and stand-up comedy. Then make your way into adjoining Canter’s Deli, the city's most iconic 24-hour eatery, for some late night nosh.
Karaoke like the 1980s never ended
Koreatown
Head to Break Room 86, the totally radical 80s-themed speakeasy bar where you'll sip Mood Ring cocktails, catch a performance from a breakdancing Michael Jackson impersonator, and sing your heart (and your Heart) out in the private karaoke rooms.
Catch live jazz in an original speakeasy
Venice
Travel back to the Roaring ‘20s and catch live music and a burlesque show while sipping cocktails at Townhouse, one of LA's oldest bars that was an actual speakeasy during Prohibition.