Shake Life Up
How​ ​to​ ​Have​ ​the​ ​Most​ ​Extraordinary​ ​24​ ​Hours​ ​in​ ​LA

Whether​ ​you’re​ ​watching​ ​the​ ​sunrise​ ​on​ ​the​ ​beach​ ​or​ ​dancing​ ​late​ ​into​ ​the​ ​night​ ​beneath​ ​the twinkling​ ​stars​ ​of​ ​Hollywood,​ ​LA​ ​is​ ​full​ ​of​ ​magical​ ​moments​ ​that​ ​you​ ​won’t​ ​find​ ​anywhere​ ​else. And​ ​while​ ​it’s​ ​easy​ ​to​ ​get​ ​caught​ ​up​ ​in​ ​your​ ​usual​ ​routine,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​know​ ​where​ ​to​ ​look,​ ​you​ ​can find​ ​plenty​ ​of​ ​ways​ ​to​ ​make​ ​each​ ​day​ ​extraordinary.​ ​From​ ​an​ ​early​ ​morning​ ​dance​ ​party​ ​to​ ​a sunset​ ​horseback​ ​ride,​ ​here​ ​are​ ​the​ ​best​ ​ways​ ​to​ ​take​ ​24​ ​hours​ ​in​ ​LA​ ​to​ ​the​ ​next​ ​level.

Turn up at Daybreaker morning dance party

Multiple Locations
Crank​ ​up​ ​your​ ​morning​ ​with​ ​a​ ​twist​ ​(and​ ​shout)​ ​at​ ​the​​ ​Daybreaker​​ ​morning dance​ ​party.​ ​From ​5:30​am​ ​(yes,​ ​AM!),​ ​you’ll​ ​warm​ ​up​ ​with​ ​a​ ​deep​ ​house​ ​yoga session,​ ​followed​ ​by​ ​a​ ​high-intensity​ ​dance​ ​party​ ​with​ ​DJs​ ​and​ ​performances​ ​from​ ​local artists​ -- all ​before​ ​most​ ​people​ ​have​ ​gotten​ ​out​ ​of​ ​bed.​ ​Get​ ​ready​ ​to​ ​sweat.

Breakfast at the racetrack

Arcadia
Discover​ ​one​ ​of​ ​LA’s​ ​best​ ​kept​ ​secrets​ ​at​ ​the​ ​​Santa​ ​Anita​ ​Racetrack​, ​where​ ​you​ ​can​ ​eat breakfast​​ ​while​ ​watching​ ​the​ ​horses​ ​and​ ​trainers​ ​on​ ​the​ ​track​ ​go​ ​through​ ​their​ ​5am work​​out​.​ ​Afterwards,​ ​​take​ ​a​ ​​behind-the-scenes​ ​tour​​ ​of​ ​the stables and​ ​the​ ​silks​ ​room​, ​and​ ​see​ ​where​ ​they​ ​filmed​ ​​Seabiscuit.

Soar above the beach

Marina Del Rey
Get​ ​a​ ​mind-blowing​ ​bird’s-eye view​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Santa​ ​Monica​ ​Pier,​ ​Venice​ ​Beach,​ ​and​ ​waaaay beyond​ ​by​ ​​parasailing​​ ​800​ ​feet(!)​ ​above​ ​the​ ​water.​ ​Just​ ​don’t try to take​ ​selfies​ ​​up​ ​there.

Catch a free show at the Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood
Be one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​lucky​ ​few​ ​Angelenos​ ​to​ ​watch​ ​the​ ​​morning rehearsals​​ ​at​ ​the​ ​amphitheatre​ ​before​ ​the​ ​big​ ​show.​ ​Call​ ​ahead​ ​to​ ​check​ ​availability, bring​ ​along​ ​coffee,​ ​and​ ​grab​ ​some​ ​of​ ​the​ ​best​ ​seats​ ​in​ ​the​ ​house​ ​for ​the​ ​LA Philharmonic​ ​and​ ​some​ ​of​ ​the​ ​world’s​ ​top​ ​musicians​ tune up.​ ​Oh,​ ​and​ ​did​ ​we mention​ ​that​ ​it’s​​ ​free​?

Kayak the LA River

Multiple Locations
Some​ ​people​ ​aren’t​ ​even​ ​aware​ ​that​ ​LA​ ​has​ ​a​ ​river​ ​running​ ​right​ ​through​ ​it,​ ​let alone​ ​​that​ ​​you​ ​can​ ​actually​ ​kayak​ ​on​ ​it.​​ ​And​ ​far​ ​from​ ​the​ ​bed​ ​of​ ​concrete​ ​you might​ ​imagine,​ ​you’ll actually cruise​ ​by plants​ ​and​ ​wildlife.

Slide and dine above the skyline

Downtown
Soak​ ​up​ ​​360-degree​ ​views​ ​of​ ​the city ​from​ ​the​ ​recently​-opened​ ​​OUE​ ​Skyspace​, then​ ​bend​ ​your​ ​mind​ ​even​ ​further​ ​by​ ​gliding​ ​down​ ​a​ ​glass​ ​slide​ ​1,000​ft​ ​above​ ​the ground.​ ​Then​ ​grab​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​best​ ​bites​ ​in​ ​town​ at​ ​​71​ ​and​ ​Above​.

Harvest your own fruit

Multiple Locations
If​ ​you​ ​prefer​ ​the​ ​view​ ​from​ ​the​ ​street​,​ ​you​ ​can​ ​use​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​​Fallen​ ​Fruit Collective’s​ ​maps​​ ​to​ ​find​ ​​where​ ​you​ ​can ​legally​ ​harvest​ ​your​ ​own​ ​lunch.​ ​From​ ​peaches​ ​and​ ​avocados to ​pomegranates​ ​and figs,​ ​there’s ​a​ ​moveable​ ​feast​ ​ripe ​for​ ​your ​picking.

Brunch like Caesar

Getty Villa, Pacific Palisades
​Escape​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Mediterranean​ ​without​ ​straying​ ​far​ ​from​ ​the​ ​PCH​ ​with Tea​ ​by​ ​the​ ​Sea​,​ ​a​ ​little-known​ ​secret​ ​at​ ​the​ ​stunning​ ​Getty​ ​Villa.​ ​Feast​ ​on​ ​tiered platters​ ​of​ ​paninis,​ ​scones,​ ​cakes,​ ​and​ ​cheeses​ ​before​ ​taking​ ​a​ ​private​ ​tour​ ​through​ ​the ancient Rome-inspired gardens​.

Mariachi tunes and tacos

Boyle Heights
For​ ​a​ ​more​ ​musical​ ​lunch,​ ​hop​ ​the​ ​Gold​ ​Line​ ​to​ ​historic​ ​​Mariachi​ ​Plaza​​ ​in​ ​Boyle​ ​Heights, where​ ​you​ ​can​ ​catch​ ​mariachi​ ​bands​ ​performing​ ​live​ ​and​ ​then​ ​devour​ ​some​ ​of​ ​the​ ​best tacos​ ​in​ ​LA ​at​ ​places​ ​like​ ​​Carnitas​ ​El​ ​Momo​,​ ​​Mariscos​ ​Jalisco,​​ ​and​ ​​Guisados​.

Scrub up for lunch

Koreatown
Treat​ ​yo’​ ​self​ ​with​ ​saunas,​ ​scrubs,​ ​and​ ​massages​ ​at​ ​the​ ​co-ed​ ​​Wi​ ​Spa​ ​in​ ​Koreatown​, considered​ to be​the​ ​Disney​ ​of​ ​Korean​ ​spas.​ ​Plus,​ ​you​ ​can​ ​enjoy​ ​traditional​ ​Korean bites​ ​before​ ​or​ ​after​ ​your​ ​treatments.

Sip wine, get wild

Malibu
Malibu​ ​Wine​ ​Tasting​​ ​is​ ​seriously​ ​next level​.​ ​​Cruise​ ​through a​ ​1,000-acre​ ​ranch​ ​in​ ​an​ ​open-air​ ​jeep, sipping wine as onlooking giraffes,​ ​zebras​, ​and​ ​other​ ​wild animals wonder what on earth you’re doing.

Eat a neighborhood (sort of)

Multiple Locations
Discover​ ​some​ ​of​ ​LA's​ ​best​ ​restaurants​ ​and​ ​hidden​ ​hole-in-the-walls​ ​via​ ​local​ ​experts ​on​ ​the​ ​​Six​ ​Taste​ ​Food​ ​Tours​.​ ​Sample​ ​food​ ​and​ ​drinks​ ​from​ ​a half-dozen places​ ​within a single neighborhood and​ ​learn​ some local history as you go.

Get on the lake

Echo Park
See ​​Echo​ ​Park​ ​Lake​ from a rented paddle boat. ​Then grab​ ​a​ ​snack​ ​and​ ​coffee​ ​from​ ​​Square​ ​One​ ​at​ ​the Boathouse​ to reward yourself for that serious upper body workout.

Toast the skyline

Downtown
Head​ ​to​ ​the​ ​​Upstairs​ ​Bar​ ​at​ ​Ace​ ​Hotel​ ​for its incredible​ ​cocktails​, killer​ ​views​ ​of​ ​downtown​, Moroccan-style​ ​chairs, ​and pool.​ ​They​ ​also​ ​frequently​ ​have​ ​live​ ​music,​ ​DJs,​ ​pop-up​ ​shops,​ ​and​ ​tons​ ​of​ ​unique special events.

Look down on Hollywood

Multiple Locations
Glimpse​ ​jaw-dropping​ ​views​ ​of​ ​the​ ​city​ ​and​ ​spectacular​ ​sunsets​ ​by​ ​taking​ ​a​ ​​helicopter tour​​ ​high​ ​above​ ​Hollywood​ ​or​ ​downtown.​ ​Not​ ​many​ ​people​ ​have​ ​seen​ ​the​ ​city​ ​quite​ ​like this, so feel free to feel like the king of the world while you’re up there.

Get a new angle on Scorsese

Beverly Hills
Immerse​ ​yourself​ ​in Martin​ ​Scorsese’s​ ​classic films​ ​at​ ​​For​ ​The​ ​Record:​ ​Scorsese​,​ ​a​ ​live​ ​performance​, all ​while enjoying speciality​ ​cocktails​ ​and​ ​food​.​ ​The​ ​company​ ​​tours​ ​the​ ​world performing​ ​tributes​ ​to​ ​Tarantino,​ ​Baz​ ​Luhrmann,​ ​John Hughes​, ​and​ ​others,​ ​so catch them here while you can.

Make some magic

Hollywood
Put on your suit and tie (or borrow what you’re missing at the door), get the password right, and you might be lucky enough to get into the​ ​​Magic​ ​Castle​​, LA's answer to Hogwarts. See​ some of the most talented​ ​magicians​ ​in the world, and just maybe the venue’s ghost.

Explore galleries and chow from food trucks 

Downtown
Discover downtown’s best art galleries during the monthly Art Walk, where the you can often meet the artists, pick up some new art for your walls and then feast from the dozens of gourmet food trucks parked on the streets.

Ride off into the sunset

Hollywood
Saddle​ ​up​ ​for​ ​an​ ​​epic​ ​horseback​ ​ride​​ ​through​ ​Griffith​ ​Park​ ​for awesome views​ ​of the LA sunset, followed by​ ​a​ ​huge​ ​BBQ​ ​feast​ ​and​ ​live​ ​country​ ​music. Giddy-up!

Catch an open-air movie

Atwater Village
Why​ ​watch​ ​a​ ​movie​ ​inside​ ​a​ ​boring​ ​old​ ​movie​ ​theater​ ​when​ ​you​ ​can​ ​catch​ ​a​ ​flick​ ​at LA's​ ​only​ ​drive-in​ ​movie​ ​theater, Electric​ ​Dusk​ ​Drive-In​​? ​Chow ​down​ ​on​ ​eats​ ​from​ ​the​ ​grill​ ​and​ ​BYOB (for passengers, of course).​ ​There’s an astro-turf​ ​lawn​ ​if​ ​you​ ​prefer​ ​to​ ​picnic​ ​under​ ​the​ ​stars​, ​and​ ​they’re​ ​dog-friendly so you can bring your FBFF (that’s furry best friend forever).

Disco dance and devour oysters

Multiple Locations
Head​ ​to​ ​​Disco​ ​Dining​ ​Club​​ ​for​ ​a​ ​decadent​ ​underground​ ​dance​ ​party​ ​that​ ​features​ ​a catered​ ​dinner,​ ​unlimited​ ​oysters,​ ​an​ ​open​ ​bar,​ ​elaborate​ ​live​ ​performances,​ ​art installations​, ​and​ ​DJs​ ​spinning​ ​disco​ ​jams​ that will have you dancing ​into​ ​the wee​ ​hours.​ ​Just​ ​be​ ​sure​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​your​ ​best​ ​sparkly ​outfit.

Take a tumble at the roller derby

East LA
An​ ​​LA​ ​Derby​ ​Dolls​​ ​match​ ​promises​ ​to​ ​be​ ​the​ ​wildest​ ​event​ ​you’ve​ ​ever​ ​witnessed​ ​that involves​ ​roller skates​ ​(maybe even ​without the​ ​roller skates).​ ​Who​ ​knows, you​ ​may​ ​even​ ​get​ ​inspired​ ​to​ ​join​ ​in on one​ ​of​ ​their​ ​co-ed​ ​scrimmages.​ ​Let’s​ ​just​ ​hope​ ​you have​ ​good​ ​health​ ​care​ ​coverage.

Laugh and rock out at a legendary all-night deli

Fairfax
Head to the Kibbitz Room -- the bar loved by rockers from The Doors to Guns N’ Roses -- where you can catch late night live music and stand-up comedy. Then make your way into adjoining Canter’s Deli, the city's most iconic 24-hour eatery, for some late night nosh.

Karaoke like the 1980s never ended

Koreatown
Head to Break Room 86, the totally radical 80s-themed speakeasy bar where you'll sip Mood Ring cocktails, catch a performance from a breakdancing Michael Jackson impersonator, and sing your heart (and your Heart) out in the private karaoke rooms.

Catch live jazz in an original speakeasy

Venice
Travel​ ​back​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Roaring​ ‘​20s​ ​and​ ​catch​ ​live​ ​music​ ​and​ ​a​ ​burlesque​ ​show​ ​while​ ​sipping cocktails​ ​at​ ​​Townhouse​,​ ​one​ ​of​ ​LA's​ ​oldest​ ​bars​ ​that​ ​was​ ​an​ ​actual​ ​speakeasy​ ​during Prohibition.