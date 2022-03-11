11 Ways You Can Support Ukraine Right Here in Los Angeles

News about the war and invasion of Ukraine may leave most of us feeling powerless, but in reality, there are several ways one can help. The conflict has sparked an outpouring of support from the hospitality industry around the country. But here in Los Angeles and Southern California, chefs, bakers, bartenders, artists, and restaurateurs are quickly mobilizing and using food and art to benefit those impacted by this humanitarian crisis. And while nothing will ease the suffering of millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war—and the many more who still remain in the country—here are over a dozen ways to show solidarity with Ukraine and raise money for its people during their time of need.

Load up on pastries at a #CookForUkraine bake sale Chinatown

Chinatown culinary shop Now Serving is hosting a massive bake sale this Saturday, March 12, from 11–2 pm (or until the goods sell out). Head to the second floor of Far East Plaza to seek out glorious unicorn or hojicha crunch cookies from Top Chef winner and Daybird owner, Mei Lin, tasty tres leches cake slices by Chainsaw, and so much more from over 30 bakers, chefs, eateries, and restaurants. All proceeds go to UNICEF UK’s appeal to support Ukrainian children and families caught up in the conflict.

Learn about a famous Ukrainian cultural trailblazer Hollywood

On March 15 from 11 am–9 pm, Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine will take place at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit for one day only—with 100% of proceeds from ticket sales going directly to the Red Cross and National Bank of Ukraine Fund. The multisensory art show honors 19th-century Ukrainian artist, poet, philosopher, and national hero Taras Shevchenko, who is a symbol of Ukrainian independence and freedom. Every surface will be covered in digitized renderings of his artwork, which often expressed themes of Ukrainian oppression by the Russian government. Tickets to this limited exhibit include the Immersive Van Gogh experience, which you can view following Immersive Shevchenko.

Go bar hopping for the cause Various locations

Contemporary Greek restaurant-slash-lounge Theia (where you’ll find fire dancers and live DJs on any given night) is known for its killer cocktails. Now the West Hollywood hotspot’s pouring shots of blue curaçao and fresh OJ and donating all proceeds to Selfreliance Foundation—a Ukrainian credit union based in Chicago, which is home to a large Ukrainian community—to assist refugees with much-needed medical and food supplies. Nearby cocktail bar Employees Only is whipping up a special Pruzhnyy, or resilience, cocktail, with Ukrainian Khortytsa vodka and mixed berries—until they run out of the vodka. All proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen. Over in Culver City, AKASHA’s created a specialty lemon drop called Slava Ukraini! (or “Glory to Ukraine!”) in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The cocktails are available indefinitely, with profits also going to World Central Kitchen.

Purchase tickets to a fundraiser concert Brentwood

On March 25, jazz pianist Konrad Paszkudzki is playing a fundraiser concert called My Ordinary Family at the Skirball Cultural Center, along with his trio and guest vocalist Samara Joy. Paszkudzki will share big band music from the 1930s and 1940s beloved by his grandfather August, who, as a young man, used American jazz as a lifeline to the outside world while living in Soviet- and later Nazi-occupied Lviv, Ukraine, during World War II. Tickets ranging from $35-$50 are available here.

Buy hamantaschen by the dozen Various locations

Bakers all over the world are participating in Hamantaschen for Ukraine and donating profits directly to Polish Humanitarian Action, which assists Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. Now until March 17, stock up on these buttery triangular cookies, traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Purim and meant to symbolize victory over tyranny, via several Los Angeles-based outposts—like Friends & Family (where head baker Roxana Jullapat turns out treats made with rye pâte sucrée and homemade jam), Mort & Betty (where vegan cookies come in flavors like chocolate-dipped cherry amaretto and mint chocolate chip brownie), and more. For a full list of LA spots baking hamantaschen for the cause, click here.

Order ‘gram-worthy dumplings Culver City

Inspired by the Ukrainian dumplings called varenyky, chef Shirley Chung is offering blue-and-yellow Freedom Dumplings at her restaurant Ms Chi Cafe. Accompanied by horseradish sour cream sauce, they’re stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, dill, cabbage, and sunchokes (a nod to Ukraine’s national flower)—a perfect marriage between traditional Ukrainian flavors and the Top Chef finalist’s Chinese potsticker technique. Whether you order for dine-in, delivery, or via Goldbelly (nationwide shipping is available), 100% of sales will help orgs making an impact in Ukraine and feeding refugees in surrounding areas, like World Central Kitchen, UNICEF, and Come Back Alive.

Indulge your sweet tooth Hollywood

Plant-based ice cream shop Dear Bella Creamery has assembled a sundae kit with 100% of profits benefiting UNICEF’s #CookForUkraine fundraiser. Available through the end of the month, the kit includes everything you need for an ice cream night in, including two pints of ice cream, two waffle cones, two cookies, and two toppings for $30. Not in the mood to scoop? Make a $1, $5, or $10 donation in store!

Go on an eating spree in Koreatown Koreatown

Hype-worthy Korean eatery Tokki, which serves up modern, tapas-style fare in K-Town’s Chapman Plaza, is donating 2.5% of all food and drink proceeds this month to support Ukrainian refugees affected by the war. Meanwhile, a new, lunchtime-only Vietnamese food pop-up called Eighty Pho—brought to us by the team behind buzzy Koreatown favorites like Hanchic and Kinn—is donating all proceeds from its soft opening this week to the International Rescue Committee.

Patronize a good, old-fashioned lemonade stand Pacific Palisades

The children of renowned restaurateurs Marissa and Matt Hermer—who’ve created some of LA’s most show-stopping spots like Olivetta, Issima, and The Draycott—are selling lemonade this weekend at The Draycott. Stop by the restaurant’s front lawn on Saturday, March 12, from 11–3 pm to quench your thirst. With a starting goal of $2,000, all proceeds benefit UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help Ukranians who’ve been displaced and forced to flee their country.

Make your next dinner count Various locations

From March 11–12, Cassia is donating 100% of sales from its Koda Farms Chickpea Curry to World Central Kitchen and their Ukrainian relief efforts. Served with house-made organic clay oven bread, the dish is the number-one best-seller at this beloved Southeast Asian spot in Santa Monica. For an experience you’ll never forget, treat yourself to a private tasting dinner by Nanoom Dining, cooked in the comfort of your own home. Every quarter, chef/owner Andy Choongman Lee gives 3% of his sales to a different charity; this round, he’s donating to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.



Participate in a rally Santa Monica

On March 12, Stand With Ukraine LA and the Ukrainian American diaspora is holding a rally, starting on Third Street Promenade at 1 pm. Check out the Facebook event page for more details.